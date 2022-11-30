France will seek to close the group phase in Qatar 2022 with a perfect campaign against Tunisia

– [ESPECIAL] Check more information about the Qatar 2022 World Cup together with AlAireLibre.cl.

France will face Tunisia this Wednesday at 12:00 noon (15:00 GMT), with the mission of closing with perfect campaign his time in Group D, although with the dilemma of give rest to their holders, thinking about the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The team led by Didier Deschamps was the first to qualify for the next phase and practically nothing is at stake against the Africans.

Despite this, the defending champions of the World Cup want to maintain the momentum, so as not to lose confidence, and will take the opportunity to try new options.

In the preview, Deschamps assured that Kylian Mbappé “has no ego”Although everything indicates that the PSG striker will play, since he has statistics ahead of him to continue inflating.

The probable eleventh according to the European press will be with Mandanda; Pavard, Varane, Konate, Camavinga; Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Fofana or Guendouzi; Eat, Thuram and Mbappé.

Tunisia, for its part, seeks precisely to meet a less plugged-in champion than usual to get its first pass to the round of 16, for which it needs, in addition to the victory, that Australia and Denmark tie or that the Scandinavians beat the Oceanics by less goals than them.

The North Africans will play with dahmen; Talbi, Meriah, Bronn; Drager, Skhiri, Laidouni, Abdi; Slimane, Msakni; and Jebali.

The duel will be refereed by New Zealander Matt Conger.

