“France will start building nuclear power plants again”. In Italy the debate reopens – Il Tempo

France will resume construction of nuclear reactors. This was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron at the end of a live broadcast from the Elysée in which the main theme had been, up to that moment, the heartfelt invitation to all the population to get vaccinated while all over Europe Covid is raising its head .

Macron’s announcement on the return to nuclear power comes at a very special moment, after in recent weeks the president of the European commission Ursula von der Leyen had opened the hypothesis to counter the increase in the prices of renewable and alternative energy. Increase in prices which, moreover, had led to a renewed interest in coal, a polluting fuel par excellence,

Also in Italy, the Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani had shown some openness on the subject, but he received the heavy criticisms of the relative majority party in Parliament, the 5-star Movement.

