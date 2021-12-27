France, yes to the Super green pass and the booster after 3 months – World

The administration of the fourth doses in Israel is underway. Among the first to be immunized an infemera and a prof. Orna Rahminov, a nurse at the Shbea hospital in Tel Aviv who has started a study on the effectiveness of the second booster, is the first woman to receive the dose that will be injected into about 150 members of the hospital’s medical staff. Israel – the first country to choose the fourth dose – has however postponed the launch of the campaign pending new feedback. “Honored to have been chosen – said Rahminov on the hospital’s Facebook site – I have faith in vaccines”.

Fourth dose also to a professor, Jacob Lavi, from the same hospital that directs the heart transplant unit, who in an interview with public radio Kan, said that he was the one who received the first administration of the fourth dose. Nurse Orna Rahminov was listed on the Sheba’s Facebook site this morning as the “first woman” to receive immunization. Both are part of a hospital study aimed at verifying the effectiveness of the second booster.

Sheba hospital in Tel Aviv will begin today a study on the effectiveness of administering the fourth dose of the anti Covid vaccine. The study – the first in the world according to the media and in close contact with the Ministry of Health – involves 6,000 people, including 150 health workers from the hospital. “The research – said Professor Gili Regev-Yochay – will test the effects of the fourth dose on the levels of antibodies on the prevention of contagion and will check its safety”. Israel has for the moment suspended the start of a possible fourth vaccination campaign pending further checks. Meanwhile, the health ministry has given emergency clearance for the use of Pfizer’s oral drug Paxlovid against the disease. Israel has ordered thousands of doses with the aim of fighting the Omicron variant: doses that are expected to arrive in the country next Wednesday.

GREAT BRITAIN – The British government does not intend to impose new anti-Covid restrictions on England between now and the end of the year. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Sajid Javid. He explained that coronavirus data is analyzed on a “daily basis” but the pace of the pandemic, despite the advancement of the Omicron variant in the UK, has not changed over the Christmas period. However, Javid urged people to “be careful” ahead of the New Year celebrations. He suggested that it would be best to undergo a quick test as a precaution and party outdoors where possible or maintain some ventilation if parties are indoors.

FRANCE – The French government has decided to introduce the vaccination pass, the equivalent of the Italian Super green pass, starting from January 15, after a vote of the parliament. And he announced that starting tomorrow it will be possible to carry out the third dose, or booster, just three months after the second. This was announced by Prime Minister Jean Castex at a press conference at the end of the council of ministers to face the wave of Covid. For New Year’s Eve Castex reiterated the “recommendations” to avoid gatherings, to limit large parties and to undergo preventive tampons.

UNITED STATES – American health authorities are monitoring 60 cruise ships following some Covid cases recorded on board. This was stated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the past few days, 55 people have tested positive for Covid on board a Royal Carribean cruise ship departed from Florida. The infected on the Odyssey of the Seas had been among the passengers and crew, even if 95% of those on board are fully vaccinated. The Caribbean islands of Curaçao and Aruba, in the Netherlands Antilles, had banned docking.

CHAOS FLIGHTS – The heavy inconveniences to air traffic around the world continue, after more than 8 thousand flights canceled over the Christmas weekend following the Covid quarantine of flight and ground personnel of numerous companies. At the moment, the connections skipped today are more than 2 thousand, according to the specialized site Flightaware. Particularly affected remain the United States, where nearly a quarter of all canceled flights will remain on the ground, and China, with China Eastern and Air China as the most involved airlines. The inconveniences are destined to continue even in the week of New Year, with at least 760 cancellations already scheduled for tomorrow.