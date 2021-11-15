Frances McDormand ready for a new record at the next Oscars

The Tragedy of Macbeth will be the first film directed by Joel Coen away from his brother Ethan Coen for the first time in their careers and will see protagonists Denzel Washington And Frances McDormand. The A24 production company will focus heavily on the film in the awards season and McDormand could set a new record at the next Oscars.

Last year Frances McDormand became the first actress to be nominated for both Best Actress and Best Producer in the same year, eventually winning both categories for the film. Nomadland. In the movie The Tragedy of Macbeth McDormand in addition to being the female protagonist is also the producer of the film directed by her husband Joel Coen, so in case of a possible double nomination for the next Oscar Awards, on which A24 will focus a lot with this film, Frances McDormand could set a new all-time record and become the first woman in history to be nominated for Best Actress and Best Producer for the second consecutive year.

At the moment it seems that McDormand will be proposed by A24 in the category of best leading actress even if some rumors say it could slip into the category of supporting actress.

Among men, already Warren Beatty had reached this milestone numerous times, being nominated as an actor and producer in the same year for Bonnie & Clyde, Heaven Can Wait, Reds And Bugsy. Clint Eastwood and Bradley Cooper they did it twice, the first with The ruthless And Million Dollar Baby, the second with American Sniper And A Star Is Born.

The latest teaser trailer for The Tragedy of Macbeth, very similar to the one released about a month ago, shows the stunning black and white images that Coen and his cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel made. Shot entirely in studios, The Tragedy of Macbeth pays homage to German expressionism and Ingmar Bergman’s films. Carter Burwell composed the score.

The film will first arrive in selected cinemas on December 25 and then on Apple TV + on January 14, 2022. In the meantime, you can also admire the poster for The Tragedy of Macbeth.