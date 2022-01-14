Francesca Amadori fired from the company founded by her grandfather: “Same rules for everyone, no distinction”

CESENA. In the end, a rule prevailed: “No preference, for anyone.” Thus the granddaughter of Francesco Amadori, the well-known poultry entrepreneur who also became famous on TV for the claim «Word of Francesco Amadori», was fired from the cooperative company that bears the name of her grandfather. She was the group’s communications manager, but – from what we learn – for some time now the relations between the parties had been so tense that on Tuesday morning she was given the notice of dismissal. Immediate effect. The Gesco operating consortium of the Amadori group explains the termination of the employment relationship “for reasons that are consistent and respectful of company principles and rules”, specifying that “these rules are valid for all employees, without any distinction”.

The reasons, specifically, are not yet known. But the episode led to the convening of the shareholders’ meeting of “Romagna Initiative”, the consortium that brings together the main industrial realities of Romagna.

Rumors have been circulating for some time about a possible professional breakup between the woman and the family-run group. Francesca’s father, Flavio, is its president. Now she replies that “in the 18 years of working for the family group, I have always operated in an ethically correct manner and in the interest of the company, animated by the feeling of attachment that has always linked me to the company founded by my grandfather Francesco “. As for the dismissal, “I am evaluating the most appropriate initiatives to oppose a measure that I consider unfair and illegitimate and that does not concern the violation of any company rule, finding on the contrary foundation in other logics that will have to be ascertained in the appropriate offices”.