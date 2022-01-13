Francesca Amadori fired from the company founded by her grandfather: “We don’t make distinctions”

Francesco Amadori with the iconic brand and to the right

Francesca Amadori fired by the Cesena Group leader in the agri-food sector, and in particular in the poultry sector, founded by grandfather Francesco, now 89 years old, of which his father Flavio president. The same operating consortium Gesco Spa of the group based in Cesena confirms that the working relationship with Francesca Amadori has ended for reasons that are consistent and respectful of company principles and rules, pointing out that these rules are valid for all employees without distinction. Reasons that have not been disclosed at the moment.





His resignation as president of Romagna Initiatives Francesca Amadori for years she was the head of the group’s communication area and president of Romagna Initiatives, a consortium which brings together some of the most important entrepreneurial realities of the Cesena and Romagna area including – in addition to Amadori – also the other Cesena giants Technogym and Orogel and the Rimini Sgr. After her dismissal, Amadori herself announced her resignation from the office.

The reply: Suing the company Regarding the news concerning my person – Francesca Amadori points out – I would like to specify that in the 18 years of working for the family group, I have always operated in an ethically correct manner and in the interest of the company, animated by the feeling of attachment that has always linked me to the company founded by my grandfather Francesco. As for the dismissal, I specify that I am evaluating the most appropriate initiatives to oppose a measure that I consider unfair and illegitimate and that it is not about the violation of any company rules, finding to the contrary foundation in other logics that must be ascertained in the appropriate locations.

The history of the company On a national and popular level, the Amadori brand had been made known since the 90s by the television commercials in which Francesco Amadori himself appeared., who at the end of the 1960s had founded the company with his brother Arnaldo (who left the group in 1998). Word of Francesco Amadori was the well-known leitmotif of the commercials. Francesca Amadori, 44, joined the family group in 2004. The history of Amadori formally begins in 1969: in the 1980s the Group was one of the Italian leaders in the livestock sector and in the Cesena center of San Vittore the Abruzzese one of Mosciano Sant’Angelo is added.

When he said: My grandfather like Steve Jobs Francesca Amadori has always said about the company: We remain a family company. The four sons of the founder made different choices: two work in the company and two elsewhere. Francesca Amadori had also gained experience in other companies. One of his most recent successful initiatives was born quite by accident. To thank our employees, who are very fond of the company, we have created T-shirts with fun slogans and vintage graphics. The shirts were also popular abroad. In one of those graphics the company was compared to Steve Jobs: The choice of the phrase Stay foolish, don’t stay hungry was not accidental – explained Francesca Amadori -. My grandfather has a lot in common with Jobs. He too is convinced that with commitment, resourcefulness and passion you can make your dreams come true. He always told me: “One step at a time, always with your feet on the ground”. And it encourages me to never feel I have arrived, but always on a journey towards the goal.