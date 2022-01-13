Francesca Amadori fired on the spot from her grandfather’s company: she was communications manager

Francesca Amadori, granddaughter of the founder of one of the largest Italian agri-food companies, specialized in the poultry sector, was fired on the spot.

The news, in a country where nepotism is a custom, is one that causes a sensation and it was Il Resto del Carlino, according to which two days ago the woman was given the notice of the interruption of the relationship with immediate effect of work.

Francesca Amadori was the communications manager of the group. According to reports from the Romagna daily, the waters had been rough in the company for some time and on Tuesday the Gesco operating consortium of the Amadori group communicated the termination of the employment relationship to the woman “for reasons that are consistent and respectful of company principles and rules”, specifying that “these rules are valid for all employees without any distinction”. The official reasons for the dismissal have not yet been disclosed, and perhaps never will be.

Following Francesca’s dismissal, she was summoned immediately the shareholders’ meeting of Romagna Iniziative, a consortium that brings together the main Romagna industrial realities. After explaining the situation, the partners thanked the woman for her role, asking her to stay in her place. Rumors have been circulating for some time about non-idyllic professional relationships between Francesca Amadori and the group of which her father is currently president. Amadori, however, is not new to events that also affect pieces of the family. In 1998, for example, there was the separation between the two brothers: Fravio acquired the “rudder” while Arnaldo went away collecting about forty billion lire to move first to Tanzania and then to Brazil, where he died five years ago. In 2014 another shock: Germano Lucchi, friend and historical partner of the Amadori brothers, left the company. This time the third “earthquake”, with the dismissal of Francesca Amadori.