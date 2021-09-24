Francesca Barra and Claudio Santamaria’s kiss on the belly

Married to the Roman actor Claudio Santamaria, Francesca Barra (journalist, presenter and future mother) turns her birthday and shares, through a post published on her Instagram page, the happiness for this event, different from all the other birthdays celebrated so far.

The reason for the joy is, for the followers of the TV presenter, well known: Francesca has recently announced that she is pregnant. A better gift could not have come to her today, on hers birthday.

Francesca Barra: “The best birthday of my life”, waiting for the baby

Born in Policoro in 1978, Francesca Barra today celebrates her birthday. In a post posted on Instagram, the expectant mother said:

Today is my birthday and I think it is simply the best of my life. And I owe this to my wonderful family ❤️ thank you

The post dedicated a little to herself and equally to her family is related to a black and white photo where you can see the increasingly voluminous belly of the TV journalist. After the announcement on social media in August of the pregnancy with the caption: “Now, yes, there is a belly”, this birthday is different for Francesca, certainly sweeter and strongly felt. Today Francesca Barra And Claudio Santamaria they are finally happy to celebrate this day doubly.

For the couple it will be the first child together. A double gift for La Barra who, after themiscarriage had two years before (2019) now she is happy to be able to enjoy her new status.

Francesca and Claudio: a double wish for the couple

Claudio Santamaria and Francesca Barra are now an established couple. The two, in fact, have been together since 2017. In the same year the couple married in the United States, consecrating the same union the following year, 2018, in Policoro, Francesca’s country of origin.

For Francesca it was not her first marriage, in fact, the presenter was married from 2005 to 2016 with Marcello Molfino and from their union three children were born: Emma, ​​Renato and Greta.

After the divorce, Francesca has rediscovered the love with the actor Santamaria with whom she will now celebrate this particular birthday. A double wish then for the couple who are just waiting to hold this new and long-awaited life in their arms.