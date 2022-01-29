Francesca Barra: «For women, growing old is a stigma: let’s learn to overturn it» – Corriere.it

She is forty years old.

Yes I know, I replied. My forty years are beautiful: I would not trade them with any other age. I have experience, finally the man of dreams next to me, I am a mother, resolved in life and in my profession, with no more harmful anxieties but with the desire to start reaping the benefits!

She is forty years old… The gynecologist continued with the ultrasound probe that explored my uterus.

And after the age of forty, despite the fact that she has peach skin, a perfect uterus and all those beautiful emotional characteristics that she is surely thinking about, today she has a 10% rate of becoming a mother.

And after forty the chance of getting pregnant will be even lower. She added the gynecologist.

How low? I asked.

Let’s say around 6%.









It was at that moment, while I was realizing on that gynecologist’s bed that although my health I might not have enjoyed the joy of another child, the world I wanted to tell opened up in front of me. For science I was no longer young, I was part of that percentage to which many things were precluded. But the discovery of having crossed the famous dividing line, conventionally set at 35, did not concern only motherhood. I suddenly felt haunted by anti-aging expectations, I ran into stories of prejudices and offenses that hit international stars like Julia Roberts or Madonna. Anyone, especially women, found fault with the beautiful, the famous, the icons on the pedestal and the Oscar awards. Mud on female directors and artists who by choice sported white hair or with regrowth, on the female models to which we of Aging prohibited we can’t help but applaud.

Against the social stigma of aging Aging prohibited a podcast created to address the social stigma of female aging. The passage of time is inexorable, because it is engraved on our bodies on the outside and written on our bodies on the inside. It scans the processing speed of our head and shapes the relationships we have with our partner, with our children. Change the position we have at work, in society. The lost battle, we know, but is there a right way to face the inevitable? We do not support theses and we do not tell the truth, we of Aging prohibited we just want to make a proposal: rewrite the aging narrative, because if we begin to see the passage of time as an extraordinary opportunity, then we have a chance to age well. How to deal with the inexorable? We will try to answer this question in ten episodes, available from February 21 on the Audible platform. We will talk about ageism, the age shaming that discriminates on the basis of age, a topic we believe is still talked about too little in Italy and if it is talked about it is done almost with modesty, in a whisper, without a real network of assistance and solidarity. In short, without sisterhood.





Testimonials from ordinary women We were lucky enough to collect the testimonies of ordinary women, yet quite ordinary, and we asked for the opinion of experts such as the gynecologist. Daniela Galliano specialized in fertility, the dermatologist Antonino Di Pietrothe lawyer Annamaria Bernardini De Pace. And again the writer Teresa Ciabattiwhich helped us shed light on the theme of beauty, between acceptance and denial and the linguist Vera Gheno, which reminded us that change starts with the words we use. TO Aging prohibited famous women like Amber, Francesca Neri, Rosanna Lambertucci, Eleonora Giorgi And Loretta Goggi. Each of them gave us free access to their human, vulnerable side and did so with instinctive generosity. Lidia Ravera he spurred us on to engagement with his ten tips dedicated to those who age and do not want to succumb. Mara Maionchi inspired us with her story of a new life that began at 70. We were inspired by the reflections of Dacia Maraini, Concita De Gregorio, Sveva Casati Modignani, Ritanna Armeni, Simonetta Agnello Horby and from the dear and unforgettable Luciana Boccardi.

Meeting of voices, bodies and souls Aging prohibited the meeting of voices, naked and fragile bodies, souls in need of light. Stories of struggles, silent or ferocious, light or painful, of women who have shown themselves willingly accepting to feel part of a project of liberation from ancient and patriarchal thought that excludes women of a certain age by some sectors, making them feel penalized and judged.

Aging prohibited a journey into the world of work, into fashion, into “live” relationships or on social media, into cinema, into aesthetics. a journey into the life of aging women, between sex, love, psyche and health that starts from Body Seen from Outsidethe first episode that marks the beginning of this incredible adventure all femaleavailable on the Free Stories website.