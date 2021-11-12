Francesca Cipriani / “Cardi B? Music of the new generations, I want the Ave Maria!”

Francesca Cipriani laughter insure with Giucas Casella

Francesca Cipriani gives moments of great laughs and pure trash together with his favorite partner Giucas Casella. In Monday’s episode we saw them grappling with a quiz set by the editorial staff to win the extra budget: the question is “what are the ingredients of garlic, oil and chilli pasta?“, The two respond, however, leaving aside water and salt; the Big Brother gives them a second chance by asking the names of the seven dwarfs, the two manage to pull out with difficulty only four valid names and many other fictional ones, unleashing the web that teases this hilarious couple with tweets and memes.

Francesca Cipriani, shock confession to GF Vip / “I had a breast malformation …”

During the episode Alfonso showed a clip with all the blunders of the VIPs and one of the protagonists is obviously Francesca, always paired with Giucas. During the week Francesca Cipriani has always been involved in the social life of the house: she talks to everyone, has fun, gives us other theaters with the illusionist.

Francesca Cipriani “In China they eat cats and dogs, a bad example” / Soleil attacks!

Francesca Cipriani: criticism after the slip on Chinese cuisine

The most convivial moment inside the Big Brother Vip is the dinner, where the Vippos engage in speeches that involve everyone: on the evening of November 10th there was talk of betrayals and Francesca Cipriani immediately intervened, going against the tide of the others saying “the betrayal of the head is as serious as that of the body, because we are all capable of understanding and willing“.

In recent days, the gieffina indulged in an inappropriate comment on Chinese culture: “Do not take an example from China, because they also eat cats and dogs. That’s not a good example. I saw the report of Le Iene about dogs and cats and I felt really bad. Look, I think so“. Words that are certainly not going unnoticed: “Why don’t I see indignation and screams of disqualification for Cipriani’s sentence on Chinese cuisine as you did for Soleil’s sentence on monkeys? You are showing that the problem is not what was said but the person”Commented a user on Twitter.

Rita De Michele, mother Francesca Cipriani “Soleil disrespectful” / “Montano sir”

Francesca Cipriani despises Cardi B’s music: “Ave Maria better”

Over the course of yesterday evening, Francesca Cipriani she often stood on the sidelines along with Carmen Russo and from Manuel Bortuzzo. La Vippona, while actively participating in the party organized by Big Brother Vip on the eve of the new crackling episode tonight, expressed some perplexity about the choice of music, too “tamarra” according to the Vippons. “I don’t like this either, guys”, the former Pupa commented puzzled, referring to the music in the background. Then turning to Manuel, he confided to him: “I wanted to ask for the Ave Maria, it’s a wonderful song but … the Ave Maria makes me cry, it’s a wonderful song”he continued, scornful of Cardi B in the background.

Despite being 37 years old, Francesca Cipriani does not seem at all happy with the choices of the authors of the Big Brother Vip compared to the music to celebrate in company: “This is the music of the new generations!”, he exclaimed with disappointment, finding in agreement Katia Ricciarelli, Carmen Russo and Aldo Montano, all on the sidelines during the celebrations. The dancer has indeed confirmed: “But the Eighties record was at least one more thing!”.

Cipriani and Ricciarelli are disgusted, while Carmen Russo, despite being reluctant, does not help but dance and move to the rhythm. THIS WOMAN. #GFVIP pic.twitter.com/9XnohUrGvA – cristian ❤️ | (taylor’s version) (@mariahsbubble) November 12, 2021

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED