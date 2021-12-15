Francesca Cipriani leaves the GF Vip for health problems. The details

Francesca Cipriani leaves the GF Vip due to some health problems. Here is what is the disease from which the showgirl suffers.

The irrepressible showgirl has decided to finish her experience in the famous Cinecittà reality show. In the last episode of the GF Vip Cipriani has announced live that it wants to leave the game for health reasons. Let’s investigate this situation more.

Francesca Cipriani leaves the GF Vip

The last episode of Big Brother Vip 6 it was crackling and full of twists. The gieffini in these days have had to make an important decision: choose to continue their adventure in the Cinecittà bunker or leave the game show and return home.

Last night, live, Alfonso Signorini heard some of the competitors and asked them to publicly communicate their decision. Among the competitors called to rule there was also Francesca Cipriani. The beautiful showgirl has announced that she has to abandoning the game due to health problems. But what disease does the beautiful Francesca suffer from?

The mysterious disease from which gieffina suffers

Francesca Cipriani was a real revelation in this new edition of Big Brother Vip 6. Ironic, funny, sunny and awkward enough, she won the hearts of viewers in a very short time.

The junoesque Francesca made us laugh but also made us move. How to forget the beautiful marriage proposal which she received just a few weeks ago from her boyfriend Alessandro Rossi who asked for your hand on the air.

The last episode of GF Vip was not at all easy for her. Cipriani was questioned by Alfonso Signorini who asked her to communicate his decision regarding the stay at home.

To everyone’s surprise, the showgirl has announced that she has to leave the reality show due to health problems. But what are these problems to which Giunonica Gieffina refers?

The soubrette does not speak openly about her health problems but stated that as early as August he underestimated some ailments that are now manifesting themselves overwhelmingly enough to force her to put an end to her experience in the most famous reality show in Italy.

Cipriani stated that she urgently had to undergo specialist visits but it was not possible to go into detail for privacy reasons. Surely, we will soon know more.