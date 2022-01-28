Francesca Gargaglia, 29, from Thailand to Milan for a company without borders: Amity. Here’s what it is

A 29-year-old Italian startupper, with international experience, who founded a deep tech company, Amity, in Thailand with another enfant prodige of innovative entrepreneurship, prepares for the conquest of Europe starting from London and then decides to open an office in Milan: is the story of Francesca Gargaglia, originally from Perugia, Milanese during her years of university at Bocconi and then a citizen of the world. The demonstration that Italy is also capable of producing authentic entrepreneurial talents under 30. And if the talent is a woman, in a country where only 12% of startups are made up of female members, the story becomes even more unique.

Singularity that contrasts with Francesca’s attitude: face soap and water, spontaneity and a good dose of humility (a young co-founder and CCO of a scaleup which he has already collected 30 million dollars he could even risk mounting his head), Gargaglia tells EconomyUp his still short but intense life. And explain why Amity, leading technological platform for the creation of social networks and digital communities, has decided to bet on Italy, and in particular on Milan.

International experiences, a push towards entrepreneurship

Father executive and mother doctor (“I spent months explaining to my parents what I work” she jokes), Francesca leaves the Umbrian province to study law in Milan. But he doesn’t stay there for long: during the years of study he has the opportunity to gain experience abroad. One in particular remains in her heart: a summer spent on behalf of an association in a favela in Salvador De Bahia, Brazil. Once the volunteer experience is over, he returns to the Western working reality: a job in the Milan office of PricewaterhouseCoopers, legal department. “But I was pawing, I wanted to go and live outside,” she says now. She seizes the opportunity when the PwC team offers her to move to Africa to help European companies expand into the sub-Saharan region. At the age of 23, Francesca Gargaglia takes up arms and luggage and moves to Johannesburg, where it remains for more than 3 years. It is here that the decisive meeting takes place with an almost peer who will completely change his destiny.

The encounter with the world of startups

In reality, the two first met virtually, through mutual friends, on the occasion of a project. They then physically meet in South Africa. His name is Korawad Chearavanont, is Thai, one year younger than her and in Thailand he is a character: son of the CEO of the Charoen Pokphand group, the largest private company in the Asian country, he founded his first startup at just 18 years old, as he finished high school, raising $ 3 million. For this reason, it is at the top of the international list of the youngest founders in the world who have obtained funding in excess of a million dollars.

“When I met Korawad – recalls Francesca – I saw the enthusiasm in her eyes and I was fascinated by the world of startups. So I let myself be persuaded to move to Bangkok ”.

A country that, surprisingly, it is fertile ground for innovative businesses. Rocket Internet giant has planned and carried out numerous investments in Southeast Asia, including Thailand. Moreover – a fact that not all Westerners know – this country holds the world record for hours spent in front of a mobile phone screen. It means that now everyone does everything from mobile. And this is a gigantic opportunity for those who work with digital technologies.

The little Eko, the big True and the turning point thanks to open innovation

The company of the young Asian startupper, which at the time was called Eko Communications, he developed enterprise chat, basically tools of internal chats for companies. An area in which many major competitors move, from Microsoft to Facebook. But Eko manages to make the leap in quality thanks to… ai World Cup.

“Almost by chance – explains Francesca Gargaglia to EconomyUp – one of the companies that used the product, the True, a sort of Thai Vodafone, asks us for new features for its entertainment app that allows streaming of football matches and sporting events. In 2018, the company had won the rights to stream the World Cup in Thailand. In particular, the company was looking for new features to guarantee the digital experience to the younger audience: it wanted to launch one public chat that allowed people watching the same game to talk and confront each other. A solution with a technological level that was difficult to achieve, because it involved millions of users involved… True liked our internal chat, so they asked us if it was possible to take that feature, unpack it and turn it into a module to add to the app. And we did it “.

Result: over 10 million users connected for each game. A success, to the point that True wants Eko to become a permanent feature of the app. “They asked us – continues the startupper – the possibility for users to have a profile, share updates and photos, the live-feed based on preferences, etc. etc. We finally deduced that this was our real product: pre-built features that can be added to any pre-existing app or site in a matter of weeks to help anyone with an app turn it into a community. From there Amity was born ”.

The birth of Amity

Society comes founded in 2020 in the UK by a cosmopolitan team composed, as well as by Korawad Chearavanont and Francesca Gargaglia, by Arthur Kraisingkorn and the American David Zhang. Its mission: break the hegemony of social networks and make the possibility of creating digital communities accessible to anyone. In just two years it collects $ 30 million in funding from investors such as 500 Startups, Gobi Partners, East Ventures and SMDV. “Crazy growth” says Francesca, accelerated also (but not only) by the push to digitization caused by the pandemic. Amity currently works with hundreds of large companies around the world and is expanding very fast. In 2021 alone, the company recorded revenue growth of over 170% over the previous year. The company contra over 230 employees of 27 nationalities.

HERE a video on how Amity works

Because Amity focuses on Milan

Scaleup is incorporated as a legal facility in London, and its largest office is in Bangkok, where there are around 180 people. But we needed a European headquarters. Francesca jokes about the various “internal struggles” to designate the new headquarters: in the end she won and the choice fell on Milan. An office near the Arco della Pace, inaugurated a few days ago. Why the Lombard metropolis? “It has nothing to envy to other Europeans – replies the interviewee – it is well connected with direct flights to our offices in Bangkok and Miami, and also the people we had to transfer from those offices were all very happy to go and live in Italy. Let’s add the tax benefits that the Italian state has introduced to attract talent from abroad. We want to show that deep tech and innovation can also be done in Italy, even if the bureaucracy makes itself felt every now and then “.

Amity is massively expanding its customer base in Europe and plans to have a team of 80 people in the new European headquarters in Milan already within a year. The company is hiring staff in sales roles, with a focus on the European market, various technical roles and for months it has been looking for a Solution Architect, a person who can explain to companies how to best use the startup technology.

The next step is become a unicorn, that is, a startup that exceeds the valuation of one billion dollars. “We hope to succeed within the year,” says Francesca Gargaglia. It will not be an Italian unicorn, but it will be co-founded by a young Italian entrepreneur, with part of the activities in Italy. Which is good news for the ecosystem anyway.