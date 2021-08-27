Francesca Manzini and Marco Scimia (Johnny Depp’s double) a fairytale love

Francesca Manzoni, presenter and comedian we saw her behind the counter of Strip the News with Gerry Scotti, enjoying the new boyfriend. His pictures on Instagram they show a super in love and very passionate couple. But who is he?

Imitator and exceptional comedian as well as TV and radio presenter, she is a stage animal at 360 degrees: she also knows how to dance and singer as demonstrated in first edition of Amici Celebrites.

Francesca Manzini enjoying the summer next to Marco Scimia (Italian impersonator of Johnny Deep). After being left one step away from the wedding with Christian Vitelli.

A story that has shared its social networks showing the beauty of a relationship but always with its ironic attitude. Today Francesca returns to make that heart beat that he had left alone with the beautiful Marco Scimia. The couple appears very much in love and there is no shortage of them hot kisses. She who shows herself in all her beauty. It shows us how a woman can be beautiful and sexy in her femininity and, above all, natural. A positive example of his social networks to be valued in the era of “body positive”: Francesca could be the emblem of natural beauty without filters.

But who is Francesca Manzini’s boyfriend? Is called Marco Scimia Vaia was born in Ladispoli, in the province of Rome, in 1986. But his stage name is Marcos: is best known for being one of the doubles of Johnny Depp. In life, however, he is a barber as well as attending various charity events as Johnny Depp’s look-alike.

We wish the best of wishes to this super-in-love couple, wishing Francesca and Marco the best!