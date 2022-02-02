Francesca Michielin in Sanremo 2022: from singer to conductor

On the occasion of Sanremo 2022 the singer Francesca Michielin will put aside the microphone and will take on the role of conductor for the first time to accompany Every time it’s like this, Emma’s competition song with which she will perform an adaptation of the song on Friday 4 February, on the evening of the covers Baby one more time by Britney Spears. The surprises, however, do not end there because it will be released on March 15th The heart is an organ, his first novel that marks her debut as a writer. Different forms of expression of an increasingly mature artist who aspires to be also a female example for all those little girls who have heard it, look at it tonight and will read it in the near future …

We have had the pleasure of speaking with Francesca Michielin who from this evening will hold the wand in her hand dressed in Miu Miu and a DoDo bracelet as a lucky charm.

The debut at a very young age, now conductor of the orchestra for Emma: what does Sanremo mean for you?

This is a slightly different Sanremo for me, because I am experiencing it from a completely different perspective: I am very happy because it was an opportunity to experience a moment of pure music through the direct relationship with the orchestra. Getting off the stage shows that all of us, albeit with our limitations, can potentially do everything: I have always had a great respect for music and I have always had this dream, to direct the orchestra in Sanremo, and therefore I tried to prepare myself for best for this event. This new role is a source of pride: I would love to be an example for all those little girls who watch the festival and dream of being there one day conducting the orchestra.

What do you think of the female presence in Sanremo and in Italian music?

It is important to give more and more space to women and not because of a question of women’s quotas, which is a term I don’t like, but for representation. In Italian music, beyond Sanremo, I am noticing that many women make music with a unique and recognizable style. And this is as important as giving them space.

What’s your style in music?

I have a rather dark soul and, in fact, they often comment that my image is very similar to Addams’ Wednesday, as if it were a criticism. I, on the other hand, consider it a source of pride. I think that every person is different and must embrace their own diversity: being comfortable with themselves means offering the possibility to express their femininity. A concept that shows infinite ways to be beautiful and feminine.

Which look did you choose to conduct the orchestra?

As the conductor I envisioned a rather subtle look inspired by the classic image of the conductor but I preferred to play with some unusual textures. A little different is the hairstyle, more refined and with plays of light to contrast the rigor of the Miu Miu look. The make-up will be curated by Luca Cianciolo: if last year he drew graphic lines with eyeliner, this year he studied a more sober beauty look precisely because it will be a different role. For the evening dedicated to the cover the 90s look will be interpreted in a 2.0 key to fully reflect the very particular musical arrangement that does not want to mimic or propose a trashy performance. Our goal is to give a new reading on the complexity of the figure of Britney: from the look to the song it will be something new, no spiler 😉

What does it mean to bring a song by Britney Spears to the Sanremo stage also in the light of recent events?

It is very important because it is a vindication of that femininity of Britney Spears, with a thousand facets, which on social networks often is reduced to a meme. We also want to claim the beauty of making pop music: an expressive language that has a thousand different shades and that I appreciate even if I listened to rock as a young man and I have my studies at the Conservatory behind me. Pop is a huge possibility.

Now you are also a writer: what triggered that spring that allowed you to publish a novel?

Since I was a child I wrote short stories and I don’t know exactly what was the motivation that allowed me to publish this novel. Inside me there has always been the desire to invent and imagine stories: first with music, then with the blog and now with a book. I started with the title: The heart is an organ. But writing not only requires inspiration but also discipline and perseverance. It happens with the musical texts that I write them that then I let them settle for a while, before picking them up again. With the book I was more motivated and took the time to tell this story that I had in my mind.

The protagonists are three women: in whom do you reflect yourself?

The three figures have similar traits with people I know and some events also summarize personal experiences but I do not identify with any of them. The beauty of the novel is precisely what one can imagine freely, coming out of myself.

Do you want to send a message with this novel?

I would like to convey the complexity of love and its many facets: a feeling that is not linear or even schematized into something precise, but how intense it can be. A feature that we find in many coming of age novels and that stands out here in the younger protagonist. To this is added the theme of pain as a fundamental part of emotions: we often avoid it but here there is the will to go through it.

How do you deal with love?

I haven’t figured it out yet but I can tell you that writing is a way to decode a part of yourself.

The novel is not disconnected from music, because it is accompanied by an unpublished piece. I imagined Ottanio as a soundtrack: will it become a film?

I think this novel can become a film, because the three stories have certain cinematic characteristics.

A curiosity: in 2016 after the performance you hear “Grace to all, a cool thing”. Would you do it again?

Absolutely yes!

Also read: