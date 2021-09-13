Francesca Sofia Novello pregnant and all the red carpet couples in Venice

The first outing with the belly of Valentino Rossi’s partner, the fastest man in the world with his future wife, the curtain of the national Gianni, the Hollywood couples: hearts and heartbeats in the fashion show

Francesca Sofia Novello pregnant and her tummy, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso, Gianni Morandi with his wife Anna Dan and the other couples. The 78th Venice Film Festival (SPECIAL 1 – SPECIAL 2), ended (also) with a hymn to love – PHOTO | VIDEO 1 | VIDEO 2 | VIDEO 3 | VIDEO 4 | ALL VIDEOS

Valentino Rossi soon dad: his girlfriend Francesca Sofia Novello is pregnant… and she will be female! – LOOK

THE JOY OF FRANCESCA SOFIA PREGNANT – Valentino Rossi’s partner makes her first public outing as a future mother. In a black one-shoulder dress (signed Francesco Paolo Salerno), with Chopard earrings, the splendid 27-year-old model brings all her happiness to the red carpet. And its beauty. And her baby in the tummy… Marcell Jacobs (in Gucci) and Nicole Daza got a taste for it. After all, the fastest man in the world declared it: “I like popularity to death”

Gianni Morandi returns to the sea with his wife Anna Dan after the accident: prudence, better shade and cards … – EXCLUSIVE

THE CURTAIN BY GIANNI MORANDI – Sympathy award to Gianni Morandi who walks with his wife Anna Dan (and the hand still bandaged) on the red carpet of Ennio, the documentary by Oscar winner Giuseppe Tornatore dedicated to the maestro Morricone. The curtain with Bong Joon-ho, winner of the Oscars for the film Parasite, is not to be missed: in that film, the South Korean director had inserted Kneeling by you and then he had expressed the desire to meet our national Gianni, his father’s idol. No sooner said than done, at the meeting, Bong Joon-ho … kneels to the 76-year-old singer!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, love on a speedboat in Venice. But when they come down … – LOOK

HOLLYWOOD AND SURROUNDINGS – But Venice also means Hollywood and its surroundings: Matt Damon conquers the spotlight with his wife Luciana Barroso (both in Valentino). Ben Affleck (in Dolce & Gabbana) and Jennifer Lopez (in a white dress with generous neckline and slit), the most talked about and paparazzi couple of the summer as well as the most beautiful rediscovered love of the jet-set (VIDEO), lights up the red carpet bringing an international and super glam touch. And it sends the Lido into a tailspin – VIDEO

Loading... Advertisements

Everything, absolutely everything about the Venice Film Festival – SPECIAL 1 – SPECIAL 2





Today © RESERVED REPRODUCTION