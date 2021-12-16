Francesca Touch without brakes to Amici: “We are forced to do it”

Francesca Tocca is one of the most sensual dancers on Italian TV. In fact, her talent is undeniable and has reached the hearts of all viewers with her sweetness and also with her preparation that makes her offer high quality performances. The girl has recently told something that amazed everyone. What is it about?

Friends gave to Francesca Touch even more fame and made it known by the Italian TV audience who, right from the start, appreciated the beautiful Sicilian. Her path is made up of successes also obtained together with her husband and professor of Amici Raimondo Todaro. However, not all that glitters is gold and after the confession of Amici’s professional this concept becomes even clearer. What did Francesca reveal?

Francesca touches without brakes on Amici

Francesca Touch recently it has been the focus of gossip due to its relationship with Todaro. In recent years, various things have happened between the two that led the couple to break up with and so to unleash the indiscretions and the gossip. The story between the two resumed after the start of Friends 21 and a kiss asked by the hostess Maria de Filippi he consecrated their union anew before the eyes of all. After the flirtations, whether alleged or true, the two had during their separation the calm is back among the dancers.

A life full of successes the one of Francesca Touch who specializes with her husband in dance Latin American. Now the woman has regained his love and his working position it is more than that enviable but something brought out a ‘hidden’ side of the beautiful dancer. What happened?

Maria and the confession about the professional

The hostess of the talent of Channel 5 in one of the last episodes of the day time he requested the support of Francesca Tocca and Elena d’Amario to give safety to the dancer Aisha that he couldn’t handle his insecurities related to shyness but above all al physicist. But no one would have expected what happened next. During the chat Maria explained that women in general, even if beautiful and apparently self-confident, however, they hide personal insecurities.

At this the Touch broke out at cry and commented: “They always ask us to be perfect in the eyes of the people. We are forced to do it .. but maybe people don’t even look“And continued:”It’s all in our head… let’s enter a tunnel ”.

There professional, with the support of Maria, has revealed of having many insecurities which in the course of her career have created a lot of discomfort in her. She said that although everyone has always told her she is perfect, her perception of herself is different.

A great teaching to understand that even those who seem perfect and confident hide weaknesses And fears like everyone but the limit is only set by our head and by ourselves.