Francesca’s tears, Ronaldo in the box, the delirium of the fans. And the farewell becomes a party – Corriere.it

In the last race of his career, the Doctor does not give in to emotion: he started tenth in the fourth row, retains the position with a quality performance. The tears of his girlfriend Francesca, the emotion of his friend Uccio, then the party in the garage

Valentino Rossi’s last race, The Last Dance of one of the greatest legends of world sport, ends with a tenth place at the Valencia circuit in front of 70 thousand fans all crazy just for him. After 25 years of career,9 world titles (7 in 500 / MotoGp, one in 125, one in 250),

371 races, 115 GPs won (89 in the top class), a fundamental role on and off the track, where he was one of the greatest “popularizers” of the discipline, the Doctor runs a very good race and at 42 he greets the World Championship that saw him protagonist since 1996.

Here is the party At the end of the race the drivers greet him and hug him, while on the screens of the circuit the thanks to Vale of fans such as Tom Cruise, Roger Federer, Lewis Hamilton, Rafa Nadal, Gigi Buffon, Keanu Reeves are broadcast. Then the last lap on the catwalk and the arrival in the pits, where everyone is waiting to applaud him while he, standing on his M1, greets with a smile, as he had promised and asked. Lightness prevails over melancholy, champagne over sadness, in pure Valentino style. In the box, “Vale, one of us” is sung, and it’s not just a chorus, but a great truth. It’s a party “as Valentino wanted”, says his long-time friend Uccio, and then he leaves the Maradonian choir par excellence: «Oh mum mum mum, do you know why the corazon beats me? I saw Valentino! ». Then a rockstar “stage diving”, with a dive among the fans. If we didn’t know that he has just retired, it would seem like the celebration of a Grand Prix victory.



Ronaldo in the box Before, in Valencia, the yellow wave had already begun to move in the stands during the Moto 3 and Moto2 races: even if it is Spain – and if against the Spaniards here in 2015 Valentino experienced one of the saddest and most controversial moments of the his career with the tenth world title flew away for an alleged “biscuit” Marquez-Lorenzo – the people of the motorbike know how to recognize their hero and decide to pay homage to him as best he can. And Ronaldo the Phenomenon also pays homage to the best, one of his great sports idols, a former champion of his Inter, who passes from the Yamaha garage and gives Vale a jersey with the number 46 and the name Rossi. “I wanted to say goodbye to him after a wonderful career, he made us all dream – says Ronaldo excitedly -. And then we have in common the common passion for Inter that introduced us to Pinetina in 1999. Since then he has made history ».

The homage of colleagues Valentino’s preparation for the race is the usual, the routine that we have come to know in 25 years of career. The short walk from the box to the track in the fourth row is a catwalk amidst the cheers and hugs of the fans, of fellow drivers, of Loris Capirossi who works in the direction of the race, of the mechanics, of friends and opponents. From Brazil, where at Interlagos they are waiting to race the F1 GP at 6pm Italian time, the 4-wheeled colleagues follow the race, because they know that the moment is historic. Stoner from the Ducati garage says: «The yellow sea for Rossi is a beautiful sign, I imagine what his last race will be like, in the last laps he will think about his entire career». Rossi manages to stay focused. Serious as always, plugs in the ears, staring straight ahead, then helmet on his head; the usual ritual crouched next to his M1; Francesca Sofia, the mother of their little girl who will be born, there with him, a special umbrella for a special day. «My eyes speak, I collapsed from the third lap», she will say at the end moved, between tears and smiles.

The race Then the go. Martin snaps first, Valentino, tenth at the start, immediately gains a position which he restarts on lap 4, overtaken by Zarco. The snake on the asphalt in the Valencia stadium – a track that Rossi has never loved too much – stretches out, Rossi gives another position to Bastianini, one of the young rampants destined to try not to make him regret, but shortly after he returns tenth due to the fall of Rins. On lap 16, his friend and pupil Bagnaia takes the lead, while Vale holds on, leaving behind his other friend Morbidelli and Dovizioso. With 5 laps to go, a shot shows Francesca Sofia in tears, and Uccio, Rossi’s historical friend, visibly moved. On the track Franky approaches, it looks like one of those duels that inflame the Tavullia Ranch, but in reality the battle does not take off. Bagnaia, with Rossi’s “What a show” helmet, wins. While the garage is in tears, he closes a career, an era, a collective love story that we will never forget.



