Francesco Chiofalo, after the brain tumor another serious health problem: “I have to remove it”

Many have known him thanks to “Temptation Island”. Francesco Chiofalo known as “Lenticchio” has been very popular for a few years on social media, even for some time he is rarely seen on TV and therefore the general public is idolizing other characters. Many people will also remember a real drama that occurred in the life of the influencer and personal trainer: a brain tumor. Chiofalo’s announcement received enormous media attention and luckily a very delicate surgical operation allowed him to remove the malignant mass and live a normal life. However, a few hours ago “Lenticchio” announced another serious health problem.

The ex-boyfriend of Antonella Fiordelisi, in fact, after the bad period passed undergoes continuous checkups, to make sure that the threat does not return. During an MRI, Chiofalo found that there is a “black ball” in the nasal passage that connects the mouth with the throat. Not being a scholar on the subject, the influencer did not specify exactly what it is: it could be a cyst, a tumor or something else. The only certainty is that this black mass will have to be removed as soon as possible, which is why Chiofalo will go under the knife again for another very delicate surgery. Doctors strongly advised him, as severe respiratory problems can arise if the “intruder” is not removed. The operation will take place at San Camillo in Rome, the city where the influencer was born and raised and where he still lives today. Francesco said he was calm and ready to face whatever happens, saying he was hopeful that it wasn’t another cancer.

In these complicated times, Francesco Chiofalo can count on his partner Drusilla Gucci. Lenticchio and the heir have been a steady couple since June. They met for work reasons and fell in love. The two seem to be night into day, at least aesthetically speaking, but the couple seems to work well. Between them there are 5 years of difference: Chiofalo was born in 1989, while the former competitor of “The island of the famous” in 1994. Despite everything, the couple seems to be very close and in the first months of living together appeared happy.

In some interviews, Francesco Chiofalo did not hesitate to talk about Drusilla Gucci as the right person to carry out important projects with. The influencer, in fact, would like to marry her and start a family with her. After a few months, “Lenticchio” seems already cooked by the beautiful heiress. At the moment, however, the relationship is long-distance: Francesco lives in Rome, while Gucci still lives in Florence with his family. In the Tuscan capital, the model graduated in Literature in 2020. Drusilla is very attached to her mother Stefania who did not hesitate to express more than a few doubts about her daughter’s relationship. The woman said she appreciates the sun and the vitality of Francesco Chiofalo, but is worried because as a good mother she noticed great character differences between her daughter and her new boyfriend. Time, as always, will clear up any doubts.

READ ALSO: House of Gucci: Lady Gaga’s words to Italy