Francesco Grandi returns to Ogilvy Canada

Francesco Grandi becomes chief creative officer at Ogilvy Canada. He will work in partnership with Gavin Drummond, co-chief creative officer, who has returned to Ogilvy Canada in 2021, and Marie-Lise Campeau, president ofOgilvy Canada. francesco and Gavin will be responsible for overseeing the creative product developed for the agency’s local, regional and international clients. Francesco Grandiwho will be based in Toronto, will continue to play a leadership role with the global Dove Men brand team.

“In the spirit of David Ogilvy, I wish to bring some divine displeasure to Canada. When you push the limits, you can go further. We will challenge ourselves and our customers to see how far we can go. After all, we’re the agency that brought classics like the campaign to life. Evolution and that of Square Shreddies, ideas that have gone around the world and made our customers famous. That’s exactly what I’m aiming for, and I’m really looking forward to getting to work with my extremely talented partners,” explains Francesco Grandi.

It’s a return to Canada for Francesco Grandiwho began his career as an intern in the office ofOgilvy in Toronto. For more than seven years, francesco worked in several places in Europe. He was until recently Global Creative Director for the Dove brand.

francesco previously worked at Saatchi & Saatchi in the UK where he created an anthem for Deutsche Telekom targeting Generation Z and performed by Billie Eilish. This campaign received high praise and won a Eurobest Grand Prix. francesco also worked at R/GA in London where he ran the global Guiness social account. He has also worked on campaigns for some of the world’s most iconic brands, including Netflix, Smirnoff and Amazon Prime Video.

Before working in Europe, francesco worked for Canadian agency Rethink where he created the Uber Safe campaign, which aired internationally and won over 45 awards, including awards at Cannes, One Show, Clios, and more a Grand Prize awarded by the ADCC (Advertising & Design Club of Canada). francesco is also on a mission to develop the next generation of creative talent by mentoring D&AD New Blood Mentor and Creative Equals.

“francesco is a creative powerhouse with a proven knack for delivering creative solutions to clients that not only impact their bottom line, but also help them embed their brands in popular culture. We need only think of his work for the recent campaign Toxic Influence of Dove, which is a resounding example of his approach. As passionate as he is about his work, which is extraordinary, Fran is totally invested in helping others build their careers. This is one of the reasons why we are so excited that he has decided to come back to Canada,” said Marie-Lise Campeau, President ofOgilvy Canada.

“Ogilvy is privileged to have creative teams of incredibly talented people across our global network. francesco has outstanding campaigns for some of our most important clients. His Canadian roots combined with his global vision will help position Ogilvy Canada, not only as a leading agency in its market, but as a force on a global scale,” shares Chris Beresford-Hill, President, Advertising, North America.

Dan Fisher, Global Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvyon behalf of Unilever: “francesco is the only person I have hired twice; I can therefore say that he has an exceptional talent. Ogilvy Canada has always played a key role for Unilever’s global account, in particular for Dove. I am therefore delighted to know that he will take over the leadership of the team and I look forward to seeing him propel an already formidable agency even further. »