Francesco Guerrera new deputy director of Repubblica

Francesco Guerrera will be deputy director of Republic. This was announced by the director Maurizio Molinari. Guerrera – crowning an international career in economic-financial journalism (Financial Times, Wall Street Journal) – will take up the new position starting from 30 November, with responsibility for the economy. In his curriculum 27 years of experience gained in Europe, Asia and America documenting economic facts of international importance, during which he helped guide the digital evolution of the most authoritative newspapers in the world, also following the technological, organizational and commercial aspects.

“Our editorial staff – said the director Molinari – is enriched in a structured way by the work of a colleague who, in terms of profile, skills and professional history, consolidates the editorial path of Republic and confirms its consistency and ambitions “.

Francesco Guerrera is 49 years old. Born in Milan, after completing his high school studies in Rome he moved to London to study at City University where he earned a degree in Journalism and Economics. From there, he began an international career in London as a reporter specializing in economic and financial issues for various newspapers, including the Financial Times. The London financial daily chooses him as a correspondent first from Brussels (for issues on competition and the single market) and then from Hong Kong (from the banking sector to mergers and acquisitions throughout the region, including China, South Korea, Japan and Australia). In 2007 the FT he appoints him as editor-in-chief and senior financial reporter in the United States: from the New York office he leads a team of journalists following closely the events linked to the 2008 financial crisis, such as the collapse of Lehman Brothers and the response of the American system.

Four years later he leaves the FT to take on the role of global finance editor for the Wall Street Journal: for the major business newspaper, Guerrera directs the coverage of financial and market news in print, online and for the agency Dow Jones, managing a global team of approximately 300 journalists. Many years of experience followed by positions of responsibility in Europe at Politic, Barron’s, where he led both the journalistic part and the development of the corporate strategy, and more recently Global Data, where he led 60 journalists producing news for 40 specialized information verticals. The post of deputy director of Republic comes after a year and a half in which Guerrera was a columnist. “Francesco chooses our newspaper while leaving London – continues Molinari – he entered our community with his precise analyzes, correspondence on financial markets and issues of the global economy”.