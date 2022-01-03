FRANCESCO MESSINA. PRODUCTS OF BEAUTY 120 works 120 years after birth

Exhibition curated by Marta Concina, Daniele De Luca and Sandro Parmiggiani. See here study us.

Vercelli. Three locations (ARCA, Palazzo Arcivescovile, former Church of San Vittore), 120 works, not a few of considerable size, to celebrate, 120 years after his birth, Francesco Messina (Linguaglossa, Catania 1900 – Milan 1995), certainly one of the greatest sculptors of the last century. Promoting this grandiose retrospective are the Municipality and the Archdiocese of Vercelli with the collaboration of the Messina Foundation and Nicola Loi Studio Copernico, Milan.

The three locations house large marbles, many bronzes and portraits of friends and colleagues – memorable, among many, those of Lucio Fontana, Salvatore Quasimodo, Riccardo Bacchelli (with the monocle), Alfonso Gatto, Arturo Tosi, Eugenio D’Ors, while among the female figures, in particular dancers, the portrait of Carla Fracci, Luciana Savignano and Aida Accolla. There is no lack of painted works of absolute charm, Lia Ranza, Isabella Ostini and Vittoria Leone. Among the works in the ARCA a section is

dedicated to horses, which immediately remind us of the image of the great dying horse modeled in 1966 for the Palazzo della Rai in Rome.

In the Archbishop’s Palace and in the former church of San Vittore the works of religious character, such as one of the bronze sketches of the large statue of Pius XII (St. Peter in the Vatican) and that of St. Philip Neri, the naked and kneeling Job of 1933, with the humble rope that surrounds his hips, or the Adam and Eve from 1956, fragile even in the majestic power of their bodies, which hug each other with a questioning gaze turned into the distance. There are many other works of a religious nature, such as Cardinal Schuster, the mindful deposition of the Pietà Rondanini, the beautiful gilded bronze panels (sketch) for Santa Caterina placed on the terraces of Castel Sant’Angelo in Rome.

The exhibition confirms and reveals once more the sculptural mastery of Francesco Messina, not coincidentally present at the Venice Biennials of 1922, 1928, 1930, 1932, 1942 (personal room, winner of the international sculpture prize), 1956 (personal room) . Important solo exhibitions have been dedicated to Messina (the debut one is held at the Milan gallery in 1929, presented by Carlo Carrà) and group exhibitions on all continents.

“Francesco Messina – notes Sandro Parmiggiani, author of the essay in the catalog – is placed in the Italian line of the great sculpture of the twentieth century which, as Antonio Paolucci writes, unravels from Wildt, through Arturo Martini, Marino Marini, Giacomo Manzù, Messina himself, up to Giuliano Vangi. Salvatore Quasimodo, a lifelong friend, called him an “Apollonian and meditative spirit”. Messina has grafted all its work on tradition, from the Egyptian, Greco-Roman and Renaissance, up to the nineteenth century and its contemporaries. In his work we find fidelity to an ancient rigor, to its highest results, and this is also his modernity. This fascination for the works of the past can be read in filigree in many sculptures in the exhibition and what De Chirico wrote in 1938, in the presentation of his personal exhibition at the ‘La Cometa’ Gallery in Rome, appears to be quite exemplary: ‘The sculptures of Francesco Messina, wherever they are, they are pleased to look, they live with men and console them with their presence ‘”.

The exhibition is accompanied by a prestigious catalog – monograph in co-edition between Polistampa Firenze and Studio Copernico Milano.

Info:

Vercelli, 18 December 2021 – 27 February 2022

ARCA, piazzetta S. Marco 1:

visiting hours: Thursday-Sunday from 10.00 to 19.00

Bishop’s Palace, piazza Alessandro d’Angennes, 5;

visiting hours: Thursday-Sunday from 2.00 pm to 6.00 pm

Former Church of San Vittore, largo d’Azzo: view from the outside

Admission to the exhibition is free.

Reservations required, by writing an e-mail to the e-mail address: reservations.vercelli.mostre@gmail.com

or by calling the number 3383473682, which can be contacted from 10 to 19 from Thursday to Sunday. Reservation also in ARCA at the same times.

Mandatory green pass