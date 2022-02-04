Francesco Murano excites the LABA students

Francesco Murano is the enfant prodige of international fashion. Yesterday he told his experience to LABA students

Francesco Murano in Brescia

“Fashion is born as a concept, then it becomes style”. Francesco Murano, enfant prodige of international fashion, to the pop limelight for having dressed celebrities of the caliber of Beyoncé (in the “Spirit” video; his also the dress he wore at Roc Nations pre-Grammys with Jay Z) And Cardi B, who recently showed off his own creation inspired by Marylin Monroe for the “Up” video (over 200 million views on You Tube), was a guest yesterday at theLABA Academy of Fine Arts, at the headquarters in via Cefalonia, in the city, to tell his experience to the students of the Fashion Design department, coordinated by the teacher Silvia Casagrande, as part of the Design for Publishing course, held by the teacher Virna Facchinetti. Born in 1997, originally from Salerno, already winner of the award in 2020 Franca Sozzani at “Who Is On Next?”, a project that rewards the talent of young creatives of Made in Italy promoted by Vogue Italia, Murano reinterprets the sartorial techniques of the past in a contemporary key, applying them to clean and minimalist silhouettes. Inspired by classical art and the multiform languages ​​of design, sculpture and philosophy, he defines his fashion as “Renaissance, geometric, Leonardo’s”. To date, the shot published by Beyoncé in Murano outfit at the Grammys is the most seen ever on the profile of the American pop star, with 8.3 million likes.