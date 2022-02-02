Francesco Murano, the enfant prodige of fashion in the Laba chair – Corriere.it

In the pop limelight for having dressed celebrities of the caliber of Beyonc and Cardi B, she met the students of the Fashion Design department

Fashion is born as a concept, then it becomes style. Francesco Muranoenfant prodige of international fashion, in the pop limelight for having dressed celebrities of the caliber of Beyonc (in the Spirit video; hers also the dress worn at Roc Nations pre-Grammys with Jay Z) e Cardi Bwho recently showed off his own creation inspired by Marylin Monroe for the Up video (over 200 million views on You Tube), was a guest yesterday at theLABA Academy of Fine Arts, at the headquarters in via Cefalonia, in the city, to tell his experience to the students of the Fashion Design department, coordinated by the teacher Silvia Casagrande, as part of the Design course for publishing, held by the teacher Virna Facchinetti. Born in 1997, Salerno origins, already winner of the Franca Sozzani award in 2020 at Who Is On Next?, a project that rewards the talent of young creatives of Made in Italy promoted by Vogue Italia, Murano reinterprets the sartorial techniques of the past in a contemporary key, applying them to clean and minimalist silhouettes. Inspired by classical art and the multiform languages ​​of design, sculpture and philosophy, he defines his renaissance, geometric, Leonardo fashion. To date, the shot published by Beyonc in Murano ai outfit Grammys the most seen ever on the profile of the American pop star, with 8.3 million likes.