Francesco Pannofino, “Boris 4” with the voice of George Clooney

The director will return René Ferretti, he who, in order to shoot the scene, said let’s do it “to the ca … o of dog“. Picturesque phrases that will have the same voice as George Clooney, you hate Denzel Washington. Francis Pannofino announces the highly anticipated fourth season of “Boris“. “By now I was resigned to the fact that Boris would never make up for it again“, He says Pannofino. After the disappearance of Mattia tower, the author of this famous TV series, which has returned to success in recent months thanks to Netflix. Not a police station, a hospital or a monastery, but a cynical and merciless set of a TV series, is the place where the serial is set.

The most irreverent on TV, “Boris“, With a slightly”Night effect” from François Truffaut, a bit’ Fellini with his director’s chairs, or to the Marzullo with its nighttime TV studios. Behind the scenes and the vices of the television industry are told in a comic and irreverent way. “The shabby companies, and a lot of sloppiness “, so from the words of Pannofino, from the set of the phantom soap opera “The eyes of the heart“. With a director (Francis Pannofino), constantly struggling with vain and mediocre actors, recommended actresses, and a ramshackle troupe; The “damn bitch“Performed by Carolina Crescentini, And Caterina Guzzanti the producer.

Pannofino, you hear this voice?

In “Boris“, ‘The Italian off series‘, as the slogan says, there was a queue to recognize each other among the protagonists. Also Paolo Sorrentino he lent himself to playing himself in a cameo. In one episode Francesco Pannofino he said: “..the part has already gone to an A-list actor, it has gone to Fabrizio Frizzi.. “. Feeling mentioned, he called him all happy and wanted to interview him in one of his programs for twenty minutes. He was a huge fan of the show.

Francis as a young man he lived in via Mario Fani, in Rome. AND of that day, of the killing of Aldo Moro remembers: “I had to go to the University, only the scooter didn’t start. So I went down to the bus stop after the intersection where the assault took place. I stopped at the newsstand to buy Il Messaggero to read the sports reports. Juventus had beaten Ajax in the Champions Cup the night before. I was immersed in reading when I heard the shots. They had machine guns and the noise was similar to that of a jackhammer. I realized they were shots and stopped a woman who in a panic wanted to go in that direction to go home. A very heavy silence fell, a suspension from reality “.

Fable and speech

The voice of Mickey Rourke, Tom Hanks, Wesley Snipes, and of George Clooney. The latter, either asking for a coffee or saying in Ocean’s Eleven “Elton John called, you need to return his shirt“, Will always have the warm and reliable voice we know. “Always double it, we are practically connected”, tells Pannofino: “Once, he was in Rome at a premiere and he called me to compliment him, but claiming he was drunk. I count on the saying ‘In vino veritas’ “. Sometimes the voice matters so much more. The scream “Adriana” from Rocky Balboa was of Gigi Proietti; Tomas Milian could not have said “er cleaner c’ha ‘a mange”(Among the cleanest of his parables), if not thanks to Ferruccio Amendola. Like this George Clooney, for all of us, talk like Francesco Pannofino. Let it be only there Canalis to know the truth.

