Francesco Pannofino: «I, the voice of the stars, now on stage for Ozpetek» – Culture and Entertainment

SALERNO – He is one of the most recognizable and intense voices among Italian voice actors and which is loaned to great Hollywood actors, such as George Clooney, Denzel Washington, Antonio Banderas and Kurt Russell. But Francesco Pannofino is also a versatile actor of cinema, television and theater with an unmistakable talent and undisputed empathy. Ligurian by birth and Roman by adoption, he made his debut in cinema in 1995, with the film “Croce e Delizia” by Luciano De Crescenzo, then a succession of various roles in TV series, such as “Boris”, in films such as “Adriano Olivetti” , “A case of conscience”, “Honolulu Baby”, “Giovanni Falcone”, Pannofino is currently in the theater – with Iaia Forte, Erasmo Genzini, Carmine Recano and Simona Marchini – with the theatrical transposition of the film “Loose Cannons”, Ferzan’s masterpiece Ozpetek. And the show will also stop at the Municipal Theater “Giuseppe Verdi” in Salerno starting from tomorrow and until Saturday (at 9 pm), the last appointment on Sunday (at 6.30 pm).

Francesco Pannofino, is in the theater with the adaptation of “Mine Vaganti” 12 years after the success of the film. Is the theatrical staging faithful to the original film?

The story is the same, without any variation, it is the rendering of the language which is different, and also the setting which, instead of Salento, takes place in an unspecified country in Southern Italy. It is a show that does not disappoint those who have seen the film at all but that also confirms the success achieved in the cinema in the theater.

You play Vincenzo Cantone, head of the family who in a patriarchal reality, still marked by taboos, does not accept the homosexuality of his son. Your Canton, what kind is it?

He is a father-master, he has the fortunes and the happiness of his family and his pasta factory in his hand, which is an institution in the city. Cantone is a narrow-minded man who sinks into prejudices and in the face of a similar misfortune, as he himself defines it, finds himself unprepared to manage it. I would add that I feel honored to play the part that in the film was of the late Ennio Fantastichini, a wonderful man and artist.

Who passed on to you the passion for dubbing, a complex and demanding job?

As a boy I did not have clear ideas but only a great unconsciousness like many young people. I didn’t even really want to study but I was good at imitating, telling jokes and I had excellent diction, so I simply indulged my attitudes. This job is difficult and risky because no one guarantees you lasting employment.

You have voiced many actors, is there a character that you particularly loved?

I grew up dubbing George Cooney and Denzel Washington and therefore I find myself very attached to them but the most challenging dubbing that I particularly loved was that of “Forrest Gump” where I had to find a speech that masked an intellectual discomfort and reproduce a dialect similar to that of Alabama.

And instead what do you think of Salerno that will see her protagonist from tomorrow at the Massimo citizen?

I have been there several times for business and often for pleasure. I love your people, your good humor, your places and the food. The Salerno people are generous even if a little caciaroni but they are an exceptional audience.

Where will we see her again, at the cinema or at the theater?

I love my job and I enjoy everything I do but I need to diversify my roles. For the moment I will continue the tour of “Mine Vaganti” until May, then we’ll see.

Roman Maria of the Month