Francesco Totti is ready to throw himself into a new adventure. Here is the press release on the new signature of the former captain and flag of Rome.

Francesco Totti throws himself into a new adventure and announces it publicly on his social profiles.

In the history ofRome Sports Association the name of will remain forever imprinted Francesco Totti. And the former captain and the Giallorossi flag continues to spark interest among fans and enthusiasts on a daily basis. It is no coincidence that on the day of his farewell to football, May 28, 2017, the Curva Sud greeted him with the following words: “Totti is Roma“. And his name will continue forever to be linked to the Giallorossi universe, waiting to officially find him with a role in society. In the meantime, the former number 10 has formalized his new adventure, here is thesocial announcement.

Francesco Totti has signed | OFFICIAL: new adventure

Fans who hoped for his immediate arrival in the Giallorossi club will remain dry-mouthed for now. Because the announcement made official by Francesco Totti concerns a new advertising adventure. The former Captain has been appointed ambassador of Volkswagen Italy, as part of the promotion of electric mobility. Here are the words of him on the social profiles: ” THEmy journey with Volkswagen begins today. It is a partnership that makes me proud and that will allow me to be ambassador of a new idea of ​​more sustainable mobility: that of the Volkswagen electric range. #ElettricoPerTotti #ElettricoPerTutti. ”A new adventure in the name of sustainable mobility for Francesco Totti, a new step in his career after the glory he won on the green rectangle. Waiting for one day to return to the club’s cadres of Rome, the Giallorossi fans wish a big good luck to their captain, and who will forever remain a flag and a symbol of Roma fans.