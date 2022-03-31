Francesco Vaia confirmed general manager of Spallanzani. The Sputnik case and the bribery penalty prescribed on appeal

At the time of the pentapartite in the agonizing First Republic between the end of the 80s and the beginning of the 90s, the current director general of Spallanzani in Rome Francesco Vaiaborn in Casandrino in the province of Naples, was one of the men of the deputy secretary of the PSI Giulio Di Donato in Campania healthcare. With the PSI jacket on, in those years it was appointed extraordinary administrator of the Local Health Authority 41 of Naples, which included the Cotugno and Monaldi hospitals and the Frullone institute. In this capacity, Vaia fell into the pit of some stories of bribes on supply contracts. Bribes paid to fatten the accounts and pockets of the socialists.

In fact, even in Naples there was the custom of asking for bribes. On everything, and ten percent: on precooked foods, vigilance, surveillance, maintenance of hospitals, peacemakers, laundry services. “Important developments could arise from the statements of Franco Vaia (…) Who after the arrest began to collaborate with the justice system ”Ansa wrote in April 1995, commenting on the umpteenth round-up, ten precautionary measures between healthcare managers and entrepreneurs. “According to what has been learned, Vaia would have reconstructed the mechanism of bribes to USL 41 and would have made revelations about the involvement of other people, three of whom are former members of the management committee and Coreco. Vaia would also have referred to the role played by a well-known lawyer, defined as the “great old man”, in controlling the investigations on the Usl “. In front of the Neapolitan anti-corruption pool – pm Antonio D’Amato, Alfonso D’Avino, Nunzio Fragliasso and Arcibaldo Miller – Vaia in fact spilled the beans immediately, just a few hours after his arrest. He confessed his crimes, summoned his accomplices, helped investigators find the money for his ‘share’, some hidden under a relative’s garden.

Thanks to his revelations, many people got into trouble. Including Di Donato’s former secretary, Cecilia Sorrentino, arrested two months later on charges of receiving stolen goods. He was referring to the 850 million lire that Sorrentino would receive up to 1992 from Vaia and numerous entrepreneurs, the price of the PSI’s support for Vaia’s appointment as extraordinary administrator. One of the many names of a monstrous proceeding, with over 100 arrests spread over several tranches.

It ended in the Italian style, with settlements and prescriptions. Vaia negotiated a sentence of one year and seven months with the approval of the Prosecutor’s Office – essential to proceed. He was even better off in another line of investigations, relating to the public conventions with the nursing homes of Pasquale Crispino, killed in mysterious circumstances in 1991. Convicted with Di Donato in first instance for attempted extortion, respectively to 2 and a half years and 2 years and 8 months, Vaia, Di Donato and other defendants managed to snatch a statute of limitations on appeal due to the decision of the judges to declassify the crime in corruption.

Thirty years later Vaia is on his feet, re-emerged from the oblivion of legal events and from his appointment as “Knight of the Grand Cross Order of Merit of the Italian Republic”, Conferred on him in December on the initiative of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. Accustomed to overcoming other storms, Vaia is going through the storm of controversy without getting wet for Spallanzani’s collaborations with the Russian fund for the trials of the Russian Sputnik vaccine. In fact, Vaia, the medical director and acting director general of the main Italian research institute against infectious diseases, held relations with the Russians for Sputnik for a year.

In a very short time Vaia will be able to eliminate that annoying ‘acting function’ from the business card. The deed of appointment as general manager, a factual confirmation, was finalized a few hours ago with the positive opinion of the Health Commission of the Lazio Regional Council (13 votes in favor and one against). Now only the decree appointing the regional council. A formality, to read the statements of the Lazio health councilor Alessio D’Amato: “Over the last 2 years Vaia has concentrated its activities in the fight against the pandemic. Not only for the part of Spallanzani, but also in the provision of the entire health system. There are no pending criminal cases and he can be placed on the National Register for his age of 68. The act is therefore fully legitimate ”, D’Amato’s comment.