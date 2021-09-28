News

Francesco Vignati signs the lights of the musical “Pretty woman” – Chronicle

The lighting design of “Pretty woman”, the musical that “Stage entertainment” is staging from today until January 8 at the national theater in Milan, is by the settempedano Francesco Vignati. There is great anticipation, because it is one of the most loved romantic comedies ever, thanks to the famous film directed by Garry Marshall and starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. “We can’t wait to embrace the public again – Vignati said on the eve of the debut -, after months away for Covid. We are excited and very energized. The show maintains the narrative structure of the cinematic success and is enriched with a ” gripping soundtrack, composed by rock legend Bryan Adams, and Roy Orbison’s unforgettable worldwide hit ‘Oh, Pretty Woman’. ” The associated direction is by Chiara Noschese and Carline Brouwer. For his part, Francesco Vignati has a great deal of experience, gained first with the Compagnia della Rancia of Tolentino and then alongside Noschese itself. But in his brilliant career he boasts other important collaborations, just remember the lighting design of the show “April Fool”, based on the autobiographical novel of the same name written by Daniela Spada and Cesare Bocci. The show that debuted successfully in November 2018 at Lauro Rossi.




