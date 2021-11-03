Francesco: we are close by listening to those suffering from depression

The video message of the Pope’s prayer intention for the month of November is dedicated to people who suffer from sadness, apathy, spiritual fatigue: we try to stay close to those who are exhausted and desperate, simply listening in silence because there are no recipes

Benedetta Capelli – Vatican City

It is the rhythm of life that often makes people overwhelmed, under pressure. To weigh, the overload of work and the stress that leads to “an extreme exhaustion, a mental, emotional, emotional and physical exhaustion”. Francis affirms it, in Spanish, in the Pope’s video for prayer intention of the month of November, dedicated to people suffering from depression, promoted by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network.

Beside also in silence

Exhaustion brings with it “sadness, apathy, spiritual weariness”; a considerable weight to be welcomed and cared for by listening:

We try to be close to those who are exhausted, to those who are desperate, hopeless, often simply listening in silence, because we cannot go and say to a person: “No, life is not like that. Listen to me, I’ll give you the recipe ”. There is no recipe.

A light to illuminate life

Francis also recalls that “alongside the indispensable psychological, useful and effective accompaniment”, the words of Jesus come to our aid, that: “Come to me, all of you who are tired and oppressed, and I will give you refreshment”.

We pray that people suffering from depression or burnout will find support and light from all to open them to life.

The weight of the pandemic

Mental health disorder is an issue that, according to a recent study, affects one in ten people, about 792 million people, 11% of the population. Major disorders include depression (264 million, 3%) and anxiety (284 million, 4%). In the worst cases, reports the UN, severe depression can lead to suicide, which is the fourth leading cause of death among young people aged 15 to 29 and affects more than 700,000 people every year. In 2020, in full Covid emergency, the psychological equilibrium of many was put to the test, the fear of the loss of life and work affected by creating situations of anguish and despair, aggravating serious mental disorders such as depression, panic attacks and anxiety. In this context, the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development has drawn up a document aimed at those who want to help and accompany people with psychological suffering, especially as a result of the pandemic.

From refusal to welcome

This edition of the Pope’s Video has been able to count on the support of the Association of Catholic Mental Health Ministers, born in the United States, which offers spiritual support to people suffering from mental illness and promotes actions to prevent any type of discrimination and which prevents participation in the life of the Church. Its president, Ed Shoener, reiterated that the association’s mission is to strive to overcome the stigma of mental illness so that “a community culture prevails over the mentality of rejection.” “We are committed – he explained – to follow the appeal of the Pontiff to build a warm and affectionate community, in which people living with depression and other mental challenges can find hope and healing ”.