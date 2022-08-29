Francia Márquez and other figures who could not see takeoff of Artemis I – Science – Life

Francia Márquez was one of the personalities present at the launch of Nasa’s Artemis I mission that today had to be postponed due to different inconveniences that are under investigation, according to NASA.

The vice president was present at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Caño Cañaveral, Florida (USA), on her first international trip on behalf of her position.

According to Márquez, the visit is due to a commitment to work to “promote and strengthen the generation of scientific, technological and spatial knowledge in the country.”

Space Launch System (SLS)

Artemis I is a space program that seeks to return human beings to the moon by 2025, including a woman on the crew, and with which Colombia is indirectly involved through a cooperation agreement signed last May with NASA to ” promote the exchange of engineers, students and researchers”, as well as to “participate in Aerospace Medicine programs of

Nasa, outreach activities, among others”.

“Colombia wants to be a power of life and science, and aerospace technology is essential to achieve it. We are signatories of the Nasa Artemis agreements, which will take the first woman to the Moon“Márquez stressed in a statement.

However, the VP was unable to appreciate the launch as it was unexpectedly postponed due to failures at the time of launch.

Present at the launch of the Artemis I

The launch of the Artemis I was expected to be attended by between 100,000 and 200,000 people from across the United States. Hotels along the coast had been full for several weeks, and parking spaces near the best viewpoints were limited.

The “historic nature” of Monday’s flight, the first of several in the US program to return to the Moon, “has certainly increased public interest,” Meagan Happel of the Coastal Tourism Office told AFP. Space Florida.

And all over the world, hundreds of people were preparing to see the event that for the moment was postponed until next Saturday, September 3.

Among the thousands of spectators, not only was the Vice President of Colombia, Francia Márquez, but also her counterpart from the United States, Kamala Harris.

Actor Chris Evans, who plays the famous role of Captain America, was another of those present. Along with him was also comedian Jack Black.

With information from AFP

