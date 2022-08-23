Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez want to switch places on ‘How I Met Your Father’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Have you ever thought about switching places with your best friend for a day? Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez have, sort of. The longtime besties currently star in Hulu comedies – Selena Gomez on Only murders in the building and Francia Raisa on how i met your father. Naturally, many fans wondered about the possibility of Gomez and Raisa appearing on each other’s shows. As Raisa shared in a recent interview, the idea also came up between them. Here is what she said.

Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez have been best friends for years

Raisa and Gomez’s friendship dates back to their childhood. They met while visiting Disney/ABC Family Hospital in 2008 and instantly connected. At the time, Gomez starred in Disney’s the Wizards of Waverly Placewhile Raisa starred in ABC Family’s The Secret Life of an American Teenager. The actors have been close ever since, often sharing stories of how they support each other and spend time together.

Raisa and Gomez are bonded for life, but not just because of their close friendship. In 2017, Raisa saved Gomez’s life by donating her kidney when the Disney star was diagnosed with lupus.

“There are no words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” Gomez wrote on Instagram at the time. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. »

In the years following the transplant, rumors swirled that Gomez and Raisa had a falling out and were no longer friends. However, they put those rumors to rest last month by sharing a TikTok together in which Raisa joked that she “hated” Gomez.

Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez want to be on each other’s shows, ‘How I Met Your Father’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Now that Raisa and Gomez have confirmed they’re still close, will fans see them together on Hulu? In an interview with Decider, Raisa opened up about the possibility of her and Gomez guesting on each other’s shows. Gomez plays Mabel Mora on Only murders, a cop comedy about an unlikely podcast trio who solve murder cases in their apartment building. Meanwhile, Raisa plays Valentina on HIMYFfallout from how I Met Your Mother.

According to Raisa, she and Gomez talked about doing a “switcheroo.”

” [Selena] and I touched it,” she said. “So let’s see if it comes true. I do not know. I mean, we’ve definitely wanted to work together before and, you know, we’ve both talked about being on comedies on Hulu, how fun that is, and doing a little switcheroo would be a while, n’ is this not ? Let the people talk. »

The guest stars aren’t out of the ordinary for either show. Only murders in the building brought in several celebrities to play characters or themselves, such as Sting and Amy Schumer. Meanwhile, how i met your father featured Cobie Smulders in Season 1 after starring in the original series.

What We Know About ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 and ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3

Luckily, both shows have plenty of time to work on Raisa and Gomez’s appearances. Hulu renewed how i met your father for a full-size second season in February, and filming is now underway. Meanwhile, Hulu gave Only murders in the building a third season shortly after the premiere of season 2. The second season finale premiered on August 23.

Neither show has a release date for their next season yet. In the meantime, however, how i met your father Season 1 and Only murders in the building Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu.

