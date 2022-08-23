Entertainment

Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez want to switch places on ‘How I Met Your Father’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Have you ever thought about switching places with your best friend for a day? Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez have, sort of. The longtime besties currently star in Hulu comedies – Selena Gomez on Only murders in the building and Francia Raisa on how i met your father. Naturally, many fans wondered about the possibility of Gomez and Raisa appearing on each other’s shows. As Raisa shared in a recent interview, the idea also came up between them. Here is what she said.

Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez have been best friends for years

Raisa and Gomez’s friendship dates back to their childhood. They met while visiting Disney/ABC Family Hospital in 2008 and instantly connected. At the time, Gomez starred in Disney’s the Wizards of Waverly Placewhile Raisa starred in ABC Family’s The Secret Life of an American Teenager. The actors have been close ever since, often sharing stories of how they support each other and spend time together.

