Francia Raisa joked that she sometimes hates Selena Gomez

Best friends Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez sure know how to have fun together. Although there have been feud rumors about the pair for years, they continue to prove that they are as thick as thieves. The two recently hung out together and created a sweet video for their millions of fans.

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa | Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Francia Raisa donated her kidney to Selena Gomez in 2017

Raisa and Gomez’s friendship goes back many years. And while Gomez has had plenty of famous friends throughout his career, his bond with the star of How I Met Your Father is particularly special. In fact, Gomez credits Raisa for saving his life. In 2017, the Only The star of Murders in the Building revealed that Raisa had donated a kidney to her.

“There are no words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” Gomez wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much my sister. »

Of course, the Wizards of Waverly Place wasn’t the only one talking about her kidney donation. Raisa also spoke about the experience from her perspective. “I am beyond grateful that God trusted me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process,” she wrote.

‘How I Met Your Father’ star had to change her diet after kidney donation

Five years later, both women appear to be healthy and in good spirits. However, the alum of Mature admits she had to adjust her diet after donating a kidney to Gomez. In an interview with Yahoo Life, Raisa spoke candidly about her new eating habits.

I don’t know how writing organ transplant jokes for TV shows has become a thing, but unfortunately, it apparently is. Hopefully in the next writer’s room, when one of these tasteless jokes comes up, it gets announced immediately and doesn’t go on the air. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 3, 2021

“Because I have a working kidney and it acts like a filter for my body, I can’t consume so much protein,” Raisa shared. . “I eat a lot – I know I’m skinny, but I eat – so that was a really big concern for me when I spoke to the doctor. I just have to watch it. And I have to drink at least two to three liters of water a day. I can feel the difference if I don’t. I get nauseous when I get dehydrated, and that’s just not good. I feel clammy. »

Raisa joked that she sometimes hates Gomez

But Raisa’s sacrifice seems worth it, given that her best friend is healthy. The couple recently went viral after taking part in a TikTok challenge together. In the challenge titled “he’s a 10, but…”, the duo tried to find character traits that would make a man unattractive despite his aesthetic.

“He’s a 10, but he hates your best friend,” Gomez shared. Raisa was quick to respond to Gomez’s statement. “I also hate her sometimes,” she replied, referring to Gomez. For his part, Gomez seemed to enjoy the joke and laughed good-naturedly. “Honestly, fair enough,” she said, using her dry humor.

Best friends have matching tattoos

All jokes aside, BFFs seem to be in a good place. In 2019, Gomez revealed to Capital FM that she and Raisa got matching tattoos. “I actually got the date I had my kidney transplant, and I did it with the girl who gave me her kidney,” Gomez shared of one of his new tattoos at the time. Clearly, the actors have a rare bond that only seems to deepen over time.

