Francis and Christmas: waiting, hope and love

The Mass on the Holy Night, the message and blessing “Urbi et Orbi”, the Angelus on the feast of Saint Stephen: these are the three central moments of the Christmas season that Pope Francis will preside over from 24 to 26 December

Expectation, hope, love: for Christians and for all men of good will, there is all this in the days that go from today to Sunday. It is Christmas time, the time of the birth of Jesus, who came into the world for the salvation of humanity. Of course, the Covid-19 pandemic still holds the globe in its grip, also due to the spread of the Omicron variant: to date, there are more than 277 million infected and over 5 million deaths worldwide. But as Pope Francis says, “the feast of the Birth of Christ is not a jarring with respect to the trial we are experiencing, because it is par excellence the feast of compassion, the feast of tenderness. Its beauty is humble and full of human warmth “. In these three days, therefore, the Pontiff will guide and accompany the faithful with the power of prayer, through three central moments that will be broadcast live on the Italian radio channel of Vatican Radio and live streaming on our Vatican News portal and on the YouTube channel. .











All the discarded are children of God

Today, December 24th, it’s time forwait of the birth of Jesus: at 7.30 pm, as last year, the Pontiff presides over the Holy Mass on Christmas Eve in St. Peter’s Basilica. The Eucharistic celebration is preceded by the preparation and singing of the Kalenda, at the end of which the bells are rung and the lights of the Basilica are turned on. Then, the image of the Child Jesus is unveiled and incenses, which then, at the end of the celebration, is carried in procession and placed in the crib set up inside St. Peter’s. “Jesus was born discarded to tell us that every discarded child is a child of God – Francis said at the Mass on Christmas Eve 2020 – He came into the world as a weak and fragile child comes into the world, so that we can tenderly welcome our fragility. And to discover an important thing: as in Bethlehem, so also with us God loves to do great things through our poverty ”.















Prayer for the poor and children

And for the poor we will pray during this year’s celebration, so that “God, Father of the Sun appeared in the darkness, enlighten them with his presence, reopen the doors of life before them and fill them with his providence. God, “Father of the Prince of Peace”, will also be invoked to “support rulers in the service of peoples, increase their desire for the true good and guide them to build a more just world”, and to “free all children from all forms of violence, may light up the joy of life in them and accompany their growth in holiness and wisdom “. The prayer of the faithful will be recited in several languages, including Chinese and Hindi.











Tomorrow, December 25th, it will be time for the hope: at 12.00, the Pope will deliver the Christmas message, followed by the traditional “Urbi et Orbi” blessing. This year we will return to the traditional scenario of the central Loggia of the Vatican Basilica, after last year we moved to the Hall of Blessings of the Apostolic Palace, due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. Usually, on this occasion, the Pontiff’s thoughts and words go to the areas of conflict and to the suffering of the whole world to invoke peace and reconciliation between peoples.















Appeal to fraternity

In 2020, Francis also launched a strong appeal to fraternity: “A fraternity based on real love – said the Pontiff – capable of encountering the other who is different from me, of experiencing his sufferings, of approaching and taking care of him. even if it is not my family, my ethnicity, my religion; he is different from me but he is my brother, he is my sister ”. Hence, the Pope’s call also to collaboration in the field of scientific research for anti-Covid vaccines: “I ask everyone: the heads of States, companies, international organizations – Francis reiterated – to promote cooperation and not competition, and to seek a solution for all: vaccines for all, especially for the most vulnerable and needy in all regions of the planet. In the first place, the most vulnerable and needy! “











The luminous testimony of the martyrs

Sunday 26 December, then, is the day of Love for Christ, lived until death: at 12.00, from the window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter’s Square, Francis leads the Marian Angelus prayer. This year is the feast of the Holy Family on the day in which the Church traditionally remembers Saint Stephen, the first martyr. Last year, the memory of the Holy Family, which fell on December 27, was an opportunity for the Pope to announce at the Angelus the Year dedicated to reflection onAmoris laetitia. The figure of Saint Stephen was instead remembered on the 26th at the Angelus: Saint Stephen, he said, is “the first martyr, that is, the first witness, the first of a group of brothers and sisters who to this day continue to bring light in the darkness: people who respond to evil with good, who do not give in to violence and lies, but break the spiral of hatred with the meekness of love ”. “These witnesses – he concluded – light the dawn of God in the nights of the world”.