Francis: communication must help build fraternity

In an audience with a delegation from the Custody of the Holy Land, the Pope underlined the importance of describing the life of Middle Eastern societies and encouraged them to continue, in a time of social networks, to “create communities” among Christian denominations, different faiths and between the Church and migrants, displaced persons and refugees: “You have not spared the soles of your shoes and I know that you will not spare them even in the future to tell all this”

Antonella Palermo – Vatican City

The Pope received in audience in the Vatican a delegation of the Custody of the Holy Land on the centenary of the magazine “The Holy Land” led by the Custos Father Francesco Patton, OFM. Present those who work in the different linguistic editions, ten, and for the Holy Land Editions; who deal with websites and social media and all the collaborators of the Christian Media Center. A service that is in line with the communicative intuition that guided the Custos Ferdinando Diotallevi a hundred years ago – as the Pontiff recalled in his speech – and which consists in making the Holy Land, the Land of God, the cradle of Christianity, the venerable sanctuaries where the Redemption of the human race was effected.

Making the Holy Land known means transmitting the “Fifth Gospel”

The historical and geographical environment in which the Word of God was revealed and then became flesh in Jesus of Nazareth, for us and for our salvation: this is what we refer to when we speak of the “Fifth Gospel”. It is a denomination that dates back to the Synod on the Word of God (2008) and then to Benedict XVI. The Pope centers the work of the communicators of the Holy Land precisely in the work of spreading the life of those who live in biblical places today: “The life of Christians of the various Churches and denominations, but also that of Jews and Muslims, to try to build, in a complex and difficult context such as the Middle East, a fraternal society “, says Francis.

The encouragement to tell all the fraternity possible

Quoting the Message for the World Communications Day 2019, the Pope invites us to ensure that communication, in times of social networks, helps to build community, even better – he specifies – fraternity.

I encourage you to recount the possible fraternity: that between Christians of Churches and confessions unfortunately still separated, but which in the Holy Land are often already close to unity, as I myself have had the opportunity to observe. Telling the possible fraternity between all the children of Abraham, Jews, Christians and Muslims. Telling the ecclesial fraternity that opens up to migrants, displaced persons and refugees, to restore them the dignity they were deprived of when they had to leave their homeland in search of a future for themselves and for their children. Telling that reality.

Presenting the stories of good, resistance to war, reconciliation

The Pope thanks the work of the communicators because they tell the story of the Holy Land striving to “meet people where and how they are”. Hence the praise for the commitment to services, surveys and publications that are not limited to “the quieter territories”.

Also visit the most difficult and suffering realities, such as Syria, Lebanon, Palestine and Gaza. I know that you try to present the stories of good, those of active resistance to the evil of war, those of reconciliation, those of restoring dignity to children robbed of their childhood, those of refugees with their tragedies but also with their dreams and their hopes. Thank you because, to do your job in this way, you did not spare the soles of your shoes, and I know that you will not spare them even in the future, in order to be able to tell all this.

Experience encounter and dialogue

Francis reiterates a key concept: “In communicating a certain reality, nothing can completely replace personal experience”. The privilege of those who live in these areas of the world so peculiar to the history of salvation lies precisely in coming into contact with those who became flesh and made themselves “encounterable” in Jesus Christ, not only in his words, but in the his eyes, his voice, his gestures.

The attraction of Jesus “depended on the truth of his preaching, but the effectiveness of what he said was inseparable from his gaze, his attitudes and even his silences. The disciples not only listened to his words, they watched him speak. in him – the incarnate Word – the Word became Face, the invisible God allowed himself to be seen, felt and touched […] The word is effective only if it is ‘seen’, only if it involves you in an experience, in a dialogue “.

Peoples marked by wounds and conflicts

The Pope returns to cite the “Fifth Gospel”, that is, that land in which the history and geography of salvation meet and make it possible to make a new reading of the biblical text, in particular of the Gospel texts. And he takes up what Benedict XVI said thirteen years ago (Regina Caeli May 17, 2009): there “we can see, indeed touch the reality of the history that God has made with men. Starting with the places of the life of Abraham up to the places of the life of Jesus, from the incarnation to the empty tomb, his resurrection. Yes, God entered this earth, he acted with us in this world. “

And the paschal mystery also illuminates and gives meaning to today’s history, to the journey of the peoples who live in that land today, a path unfortunately marked by wounds and conflicts, still today, but which God’s grace always opens to hope, hope of fraternity. and peace (cf.ibid.). Also in this sense, by narrating the Holy Land, you narrate the “Fifth Gospel”, what God continues to write in history.

Communication as a pilgrimage

The Pontiff highlights a precious characteristic of the work carried out by the communicators of the Holy Land who, precisely through the means of social communication, can “enrich the faith of many, even those who do not have the opportunity to make a pilgrimage to the holy places. . You do this through your professional commitment, carried out every day with competence in the service of the Gospel “, said the Pope.

This is precious for believers throughout the world and, at the same time, it supports the Christians who live in the Land of Jesus. And I want to take advantage of this opportunity to express my closeness to them. I always remember them also in prayer. Please, on returning home, take my greetings and my blessing to the families and Christian communities of the Holy Land.

Patton: the Christians of the Holy Land witnesses to a daily martyrdom

The Pope remained seated during the course of the audience, apologizing – as he said – for “a pain in his leg”. In the introductory greeting that Father Patton addressed to him, the Custos recalled the world scenario that characterized the historical period of a century ago, in which, among other things, we emerged from the “Spanish” pandemic that had made more than 50 million of victims. At that time the nascent magazine stood as a “sign of hope”, the one that the editors wish to continue by telling “the seeds of good sown in the dark furrows of history”. The accent is also placed on the life of the small Christian community which still “offers the whole world its own testimony of evangelical life, ongoing ecumenism and daily martyrdom – emphasizes Patton – as well as constant and growing social commitment to dialogue, education and work “.

The commitment in a composite and fluid context

The Custos also took this opportunity to inform about the multiple changes in the geopolitical configuration of the region and highlighted how sanctuaries have been acquired, rebuilt and restored of which only a few ruins remained a century ago. He also shared the experience of many local Christians who have left this land and others have come as migrant workers and refugees; and among the friars of the Custody there has been a continuous generational change and the international composition has gradually grown more and more.