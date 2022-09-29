Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis Will Use Technology Never Before Seen In Film

Francis Ford Coppola is one of the most ambitious directors in Hollywood, but also one of the most patient. The creator went down in history thanks to his adaptation of The Godfather – 100% and The Godfather: Part II – 97%, and although The Godfather: Part III – 67% did not achieve a similar success, the trilogy is considered one of the most important in cinema. 2011 was the last time we saw one of his works with Twitter, a horror and fantasy film starring Elle Fanning and Val Kilmer, which was already showing interest in new formats. Taking a firmer step in this regard, Coppola prepares big surprises for the filming of Megalopolishis most personal and important project to date, and in which he will use technology never before seen on the big screen.

All directors must learn to use the resources available to them. Some stick with more traditional mediums, while others are more comfortable experimenting with new technologies and filming options. Someone like James Cameron, for example, is willing to spend years developing the right technology to get the scenes right, while someone like Martin Scorsese sticks to using green screens and CGI when strictly necessary and for budgetary reasons. Francis Ford Coppola lies in the middle of these two positions and Megalopolis promises a unique experience that could well justify all those years of anguish that the creator went through.

Before work MegalopolisCoppola had every intention of making Twitter a different experience for each one of the spectators. This project would originally be edited in person based on audience reactions, thus ensuring that no one would see the same film twice. Despite the state-of-the-art technology that he was willing to apply, the idea sounded better in theory, as it proved to be a very complicated and impractical system that put the reception of the tape at risk. The director eventually gave up and worked on a single cut by putting together several of the editing ideas he had in mind.

This little slip did not mark a disinterest on Coppola’s part; in fact, it only increased his ambition to apply new technologies to film. In that sense, Megalopolis It is presented as the best and only option. It is a project that the director has been perfecting for years and for which he is not afraid to invest all his money. The details of the story are still being kept under wraps, but it is known to be a sci-fi drama about an architect who seeks to rebuild New York following the patterns of ancient Rome after a terrible disaster destroyed the city.

Without knowing much more, imagining the city of New York devastated and then restored already makes us think of many millions of investment to ensure an ideal portrait with visual effects to match. Therefore, the news that Coppola will be the first to use new technology to film this project tells us about the magnitude of the work and how much it could change cinema forever. According to IndieWirethe director will film Megalopolis at the recently opened Prysm Stages at Trilith studios in Atlanta.

It is a study with LED technology that allows virtual interaction at the moment. The build is incredibly spacious at 18,000 square feet (about 1600 square meters) and allows for real sets mixed with virtual, exploiting the best of both worlds. In an official statement it was explained that Coppola “will put one foot in the past and the other in the future” and the producer michael bederman added:

Shooting in a wide space with LEDs opens up new ways to create our stories on film. What is unique and exciting about filming ‘Megalopolis’ at Prysm at Trilith is that we are able to bring together traditional cinematographic equipment, techniques and expertise with the most advanced virtual production capabilities in the same space, accessing the best of physical options. and digital available to filmmakers today.

Francis Ford Coppola He says he is very excited to start filming in this place and with this news his project becomes one of the most interesting in recent years. Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Voight, Aubrey Plaza and Shia LaBeouf are part of this production that will cost more than US$120 million that will come out of the director’s own pocket.

