Francis: in the trials of life those who are close to God find hope

Recalling in the Mass in St. Peter’s the 17 cardinals and 191 archbishops and bishops who died during the year, in several due to Covid, the Pope invites us to look at adversity with different eyes: in the anguish of nonsense, God approaches to save

Tiziana Campisi – Vatican City

In trials and difficulties “it is important to learn the art of waiting for the Lord. Waiting for him docilely and confidently “, Pope Francis recommends in the homily delivered this morning in the Vatican Basilica, during the Mass presided over in suffrage for the cardinals and bishops who died during the year, some of whom” died due to Covid-19, in situations difficult that have aggravated the suffering “. The Pontiff articulates his reflection on trust in God who, in order to mature, requires “a long interior transformation, which, through the crucible of suffering, leads to knowing how to wait in silence”, with trusting patience and a meek soul. (Listen to the report with the Pope’s voice)

This is how we prepare for the last and greatest test of life, death. But first there are the trials of the moment, there is the cross that we have now, and for which we ask the Lord for the grace to be able to wait there, right there, for his coming salvation.

The presence of God in the darkest moments

But each of us, the Pope warns, needs to mature in this. “In the face of life’s difficulties and problems – continues Francesco – it is difficult to have patience and remain calm. The irritation spreads and often discouragement arrives. It can thus happen to be strongly tempted by pessimism and resignation, to see everything black, to get used to discouraged and complaining tones ”. And it also happens that “not even the good memories of the past are able to console, because affliction leads the mind to dwell on difficult moments”, so that bitterness grows and life appears as a continuous chain of misfortunes.

At this point, however, the Lord gives a turning point, precisely at the moment in which, while continuing to dialogue with him, it seems to touch the bottom. In the abyss, in the anguish of nonsense, God approaches to save: in that moment. And when the bitterness reaches its climax, hope suddenly blossoms again.

Pain is a mystery to be looked at with the eyes of hope

Francis also explains that in the midst of pain, those who are close to the Lord see suffering unfold. God transforms it into a door through which hope enters. If prosperity often makes us blind, superficial and proud, the Pope emphasizes, the passage through trial, lived in faith, “despite its hardness and tears makes us reborn, and we find ourselves different from the past”. Because the test renews, “it causes a lot of waste to fall and teaches us to look beyond, beyond the darkness, to touch firsthand that the Lord really saves and that he has the power”, adds the Pontiff, “to transform everything, even death . And if pain remains a mystery, Francis observes, precisely in this mystery it is possible to discover “in a new way the fatherhood of God who visits us in trial”, because in pain God accompanies “like a father who makes his son grow well by staying close to him. in difficulties without replacing him “. So “in front of the mystery of redeemed death” we must ask for “the grace to look at adversity with different eyes”

We ask for the strength to know how to live in the gentle and trusting silence that awaits the salvation of the Lord, without complaining, without grumbling, without letting ourselves be saddened. What seems like a punishment will prove to be a grace, a new demonstration of God’s love for us. Knowing how to wait in silence, without chattering: in silence, the Lord’s salvation is an art, it is on the road to holiness. Let’s grow it.

The art of waiting for God

The Pope then underlines that the art of waiting for God, in this very time we are living, is even more precious and that it is necessary “that everyone testifies with their life the faith, which is docile and hopeful waiting” and also highlights that “the Christian does not diminish the gravity of suffering “,” he looks up to the Lord “, in the trial he trusts in him and prays for those who suffer,” he keeps his eyes on Heaven, but his hands are always stretched out on earth, to concretely serve his neighbor ” . Finally, Francis concludes his homily by addressing one more thought to the cardinals and bishops who disappeared in the past year, so that they can savor the joy of the Kingdom of Heaven.