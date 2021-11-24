Francis: in today’s liquid world there is a need for a new humanism

In a video message to the plenary session of the Pontifical Council for Culture, the Pope indicates the need to rediscover “the meaning and value of the human in relation to the challenges that must be faced”. In the Bible, “the essential coordinates” to outline an anthropology that values ​​relationships

Francesca Sabatinelli – Vatican City

Faced with the revolution that involves “the essential knots of human existence”, it is necessary to make a “creative effort” and “rethink the presence of the human being in the world”. In the video message to the plenary of the Pontifical Council for Culture, dedicated tonecessary humanism, the Pope indicates the need to respond to the many questions posed by the pandemic, first of all the “fundamental ones of existence: the question about God and the human being”:

Indeed, at this juncture in history, we need not only new economic programs or new recipes against the virus, but above all a new humanistic perspective, based on biblical Revelation, enriched by the legacy of the classical tradition, as well as by reflections on the human person present in different cultures.











The end of profane ideologies and humanism

Francis quotes Paul VI. It was the end of 1965 and of the Second Vatican Council, Pope Montini invited humanity, which with its secular secular humanism challenged the Christian vision and remained closed to transcendence, “to recognize the our new humanism“. Since then, about 60 years have passed, the memory of that secular secular humanism has remained:

In our era marked by the end of ideologies, it now seems forgotten, it seems buried in the face of the new changes brought about by the information revolution and the incredible developments in the sciences, which force us to rethink what the human being is again. The question about humanism arises from this question: what is man, the human being?

The indications of Gaudium et spes

At this moment, which Francis defines as “liquidity or gaseous” and animated by the “fluidity of the contemporary cultural vision”, the reference remains the conciliar constitution ‘Gaudium et spes’, which indicates how much the Church still has to give to the world and that “It requires us to recognize and evaluate, with confidence and courage, the intellectual, spiritual and material achievements that have emerged since then in various sectors of human knowledge”:

Today, a revolution is underway – yes, a revolution – which is touching the essential knots of human existence and requires a creative effort of thought and action. Both. The ways of understanding generating, being born and dying are structurally changing. The specificity of the human being in the whole of creation, his uniqueness towards other animals, and even his relationship with machines is questioned.

Man the servant of life

Without giving in to criticism and denial, Francis continues, it is time to think about “the presence of the human being in the world in the light of the humanistic tradition: as a servant of life and not its master, as a builder of the common good with the values ​​of solidarity and compassion “. Here, alongside the question about God, today there is another one, which concerns the human being and his identity:

Sacred Scripture offers us the essential coordinates to outline an anthropology of the human being in his relationship with God, in the complexity of the relationships between man and woman, and in the connection with the time and space in which he lives.

The fusion “between ancient and biblical wisdom remains a still fruitful paradigm”. However, biblical and classical humanism today must open up to what other cultures and other humanistic traditions can give. All this, Pope concludes, becomes “the best tool to deal with the disturbing questions about the future of humanity”, since the world, today more than ever, “needs to rediscover the meaning and value of the human in relation to challenges. that must be faced “.