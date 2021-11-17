Francis: Joseph, a man from the periphery, teaches the Church the gaze of the essential

At the general audience, the Pope began a new cycle of catechesis dedicated to the husband of Mary and earthly father of Jesus. The choice of Bethlehem and Nazareth, he explained, says that “the periphery and the marginalized are preferred by God”. And he proposed a new prayer to St. Joseph: “Help us to prefer what the world discards”

Alessandro Di Bussolo – Vatican City

The Church starts again from Bethlehem and Nazareth, recovering the gaze “on what the world deliberately ignores”, on the geographical and existential peripheries, and the “ability to discern and evaluate the essential”, learning from St. Joseph “to give importance to what others discard “. Pope Francis begins a new cycle of catechesis for the general audience in the Paul VI Hall and dedicates it to the earthly father of Jesus, patron of the universal Church, who in this time “marked by a global crisis” can be “supportive, comforting and driving “. (Listen to the report with the Pope’s voice)











The year dedicated to St. Joseph and the Apostolic Letter Patris ropes

In the special year dedicated to St. Joseph, 150 years after his proclamation as patron of the Church, and after the Apostolic Letter Patris ropes, The Pope thus returns to point out to everyone the example and testimony of Mary’s spouse, to whom he has been very devoted from his youth. In the mass at the beginning of his pontificate, precisely on the feast of Saint Joseph, Francis dedicated the homily to his mission as guardian of Mary, of Jesus and of the Church.















His great confidence in God’s providence

In the first catechesis of the new cycle, the Pontiff dwells on the environment in which Joseph lived. His name, he recalls, in Hebrew means “May God increase, God make it grow”, a wish, a blessing based on trust in God’s providence “and referring especially to fruitfulness and the growth of children”. And this is “an essential aspect of the personality of Joseph of Nazareth”.

He is a man full of faith in his providence: he believes in God’s providence, he has faith in God’s providence. His every action narrated by the Gospel is dictated by the certainty that God “makes it grow”, that God “increases”, that God ” he adds ”, that is, that God provides to carry out his plan of salvation.

And, in this, Pope Francis underlines, Joseph of Nazareth “looks a lot like Joseph of Egypt”, the son of Jacob and Rachel, “who from a slave becomes the second most important person in Egypt after the pharaoh”.











For his incarnation, Jesus chooses two peripheral villages

But the figure of Joseph can be understood above all by looking at Bethlehem and Nazareth. Bethlehem means “House of bread” in Hebrew, while in Arabic “House of the flesh”, “probably due to the large number of flocks of sheep and goats in the area”. In the light of the story of Jesus, the Pope continues, “these allusions to bread and flesh refer to the Eucharistic mystery: Jesus is the living bread which came down from heaven”. And Bethlehem, which the prophet Micah defines as “so small to be among the villages of Judah” is chosen by the Son of God, with Nazareth as the place of his incarnation, not Jerusalem. “Two peripheral villages, far from the clamor of the news and the power of the time”. Yet Jerusalem was the city loved by the Lord, the “holy city”, chosen by God to live there. This is why, Francis clarifies, “the choice of Bethlehem and Nazareth tells us that the periphery and the marginalized are preferred by God”.

Jesus was not born in Jerusalem with the whole court … no: he was born in a suburb and lived his life, up to 30 years, in that suburb, working as a carpenter, like Joseph. For Jesus, the peripheries and the marginalized are preferred.















Jesus looks for sinners, those who do evil, and those who suffer evil

Not taking this reality seriously, he continues, “is equivalent to not taking seriously the Gospel and the work of God, which continues to manifest itself in the geographical and existential peripheries”.

In particular, Jesus goes to look for sinners, enters their homes, speaks with them, calls them to conversion. Also, Jesus is reproached for this: “But look, this Master – say the doctors of the law – eats with sinners, gets dirty. He goes to look for sinners who have done evil and also goes to look for those who have not done evil but have suffered it, such as the sick, the hungry, the poor, the last.

“Jesus always goes to the peripheries. And this must give us so much confidence, right? Because the Lord knows the peripheries of our heart “

Proclaim the Gospel starting from the peripheries

In this respect, the Pontiff underlines, “the society of that time was not very different from ours. Even today there is a center and a periphery. And the Church knows that she is called to announce the good news from the peripheries “. Joseph, the carpenter from Nazareth, “who trusts God’s plan for his young betrothed and on him”, reminds the Church to fix its gaze on what the world deliberately ignores.

He reminds each of us to value what others discard. In this sense he is truly a master of the essential: he reminds us that what is truly worth does not attract our attention, but requires patient discernment to be discovered and valued.

“We ask him to intercede so that the whole Church may recover this gaze, this ability to discern and evaluate the essential. We leave from Bethlehem, we leave from Nazareth “

The new prayer to St. Joseph

Pope Francis concludes with a message of hope addressed “to all men and women who live in the most forgotten geographical peripheries of the world or who live in situations of existential marginalization”. May you find, is his wish, in St. Joseph “the witness and protector to look to”. And he offers a prayer, “homemade, but out of the heart”, with which to address Mary’s spouse.