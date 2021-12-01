Francis: the catechists, courageous and creative witnesses of the Gospel

In the last video of 2021 with the intentions of prayer for the month of December, the Pope recalls that that of the catechist is a mission to be carried out not by “trumpeting” the announcement but by doing it with meekness through a new language

Benedetta Capelli – Vatican City

Opening new paths, using “creativity”, “courage”, “with joy and a lot of peace”. It is the mission that Francis designs for the catechists, to whom he dedicates the video message in Spanish with the intention of praying for the month of December. “An irreplaceable mission – affirms the Pope – in the transmission and deepening of the faith”.

The lay ministry of the catechist is a vocation, it is a mission. Being a catechist means that a person “is a catechist”, not that “he works as a catechist”. It is all a way of being, and good catechists are needed who are at the same time companions and pedagogues.

The announcement with life

Francis recalls that “in many continents, evangelization is fundamentally in the hands of a catechist”. To them, says the Pope, we must give thanks “for the enthusiasm with which they live this mission at the service of the Church”.

There is a need for creative people who proclaim the Gospel, but who proclaim it, I do not say quietly, but not even trumpeting it: rather they announce it with their lives, with meekness, with a new language and opening new paths.

“Let us pray together – concludes Francis – for the catechists, called to proclaim the Word of God, so that they may be witnesses to it with courage and creativity, with the power of the Holy Spirit, with joy and with much peace”.

The creativity of the catechist

In the Video of the Pope, which is usually translated into 23 languages ​​and which has press coverage in 114 countries, you can see catechists and young people struggling with a mural. A way to indicate an example of a new language for catechesis. With sprays and paints, dozens of children and adolescents, accompanied by their catechists, help the Italian artist Paolo Colasanti (aka Gojo) to reproduce a creative version of the scene of the washing of the feet, on a wall of the oratory of the Roman parish of Our Lady of Coromoto. Thus Francis closes the year 2021 by recalling the service of the catechists who, in the Motu Proprio Antiquum Ministerium, had recalled its importance by establishing its lay ministry on 10 May 2021.