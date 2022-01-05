Francis: the “risk” of adoption, one of the most humane forms of welcome

In the first general audience of the year, the Pope continues the cycle of catecheses dedicated to Saint Joseph who, although not the biological father of Jesus, took care of him with infinite love: more risky than adopting a child is to deny paternity and motherhood, both the real and the spiritual. Today, for the reading of the Gospel and greetings in various languages, for the first time there were also employees of some Dicasteries of the Roman Curia

Offers a meditation on St. Joseph as the father of Jesus, Pope Francis in his sixth catechesis, at the general audience, dedicated to the “husband of Mary”. It is the starting point to reflect together with those present in the Paul VI Hall on paternity and motherhood and on the deeper meaning of being fathers or mothers. In today’s audience, for the first time, in addition to the monsignors of the Secretariat of State, a lay and a religious, Vatican employees, participated as readers for the various languages. The Pope points out that today “we are living in an era of notorious orphanhood”, that “our civilization is a little orphan” and he asks St. Joseph for the grace to awaken consciences, so that one thinks of having children; therefore consider that “it is not enough to give birth to a child” to call oneself father or mother. A case in point is Joseph himself, who, as the evangelists Matthew and Luke write, is not the biological father of Jesus, but to make his legal paternity understood, Francis refers to the institution of adoption, formerly very frequent in the East, rather than in our days “. (Listen to the report with the Pope’s voice)











“Fathers are not born, they become”

Joseph “as the official father of Jesus, exercises the right to impose the name on his son, recognizing him juridically” and he does so already knowing “that for the son of Mary there is a name prepared by God:” Jesus “, which means’ The Lord save ‘”. With this premise, the Pope underlines what is written in the Apostolic Letter Patris ropes dedicated to St. Joseph: “Fathers are not born, they become one. And one does not become one just because one gives birth to a child, but because one takes care of him responsibly. Whenever someone takes responsibility for the life of another, in a certain sense he exercises paternity towards him ”. In short, Francis, speaking of Saint Joseph, looks at today’s reality and reveals:

I think in a particular way of all those who open themselves to welcoming life through the path of adoption, which is such a generous and beautiful attitude, beautiful … Joseph shows us that this type of bond is not secondary, it is not a fallback, no. This type of choice is among the highest forms of love and fatherhood and motherhood. How many children in the world are waiting for someone to take care of them!

Denying fatherhood and motherhood takes humanity away











The Pope then observes that many spouses “wish to be fathers and mothers but fail for biological reasons; or, even though they already have children, they want to share family affection with those who have been deprived of it ”, hence his encouragement not to be afraid“ to choose the path of adoption, to take the “risk” of acceptance. Francesco insists on parenting and the demographic winter and notes that today the choice to surround oneself with pets is more common than to have children. For the Pope “this denial of paternity and motherhood… takes away humanity from us. And thus civilization becomes older and without humanity, because the richness of fatherhood and motherhood is lost “, which are” the fullness of a person’s life “:

It is a risk, yes: having a child is always a risk, both natural and adoption. But it is more risky not to have any. It is more risky to deny paternity, to deny motherhood, both the real and the spiritual.

Francis also stresses that a man and a woman who do not develop a sense of fatherhood and motherhood “are missing something, something main, something important”. And goes on:

I hope that the institutions will always be ready to help in this sense of adoption, seriously monitoring but also simplifying the process necessary for the dream of many little ones who need a family to come true, and of many spouses who wish to give themselves in the love.

The testimony of an adoption

And on the feelings that an adoption can cause to blossom, the Pontiff tells the testimony of a doctor who had no children and who with his wife decided to adopt one. When it was time for the child to be entrusted, the fear of his health and worries about future illnesses arrived, immediately vanished when he met the child, swept away by an instinctive paternal affection. “This is the desire to be a father, to be a mother in adoption – exclaims Francis -. Do not be afraid of this”.

Prayer to St. Joseph for couples who want a child

And “so that no one feels deprived of a bond of fatherly love”, the Pope assures his prayer and invokes St. Joseph to protect and help orphans “and to intercede for couples who wish to have a child”. And precisely for this reason he invites us to address the putative father of Jesus with a special invocation:

St. Joseph,

you who loved Jesus with the love of a father,

be close to many children who have no family

and they want a dad and a mom.

Support spouses who cannot have children,

help them discover, through this suffering, a greater project.

Make sure that no one lacks a home, a bond,

a person who takes care of him or her;

and heal the selfishness of those who close themselves to life,

because you open your heart to love. Amen.