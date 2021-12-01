Francis: to cultivate a just life open to God’s designs

The experience of St. Joseph “betrothed” teaches us to look at the circumstances of life in the light of Providence. His path with Mary, the Pope indicates in the catechesis of the general audience, may be an example for Christian engaged couples so that they may have the courage to pass from the logic of falling in love to those of mature love, which strengthens and lasts.

Tiziana Campisi – Vatican City

In the first general audience of Advent, Francis, continuing the catechesis on Saint Joseph, chooses to deepen his being “just” and “betrothed to Mary”, as the evangelist Matthew defines him. It is an opportunity to address a message to all the engaged couples and newlyweds. Retracing the account of the Scriptures, the Pope recalls that Mary, Joseph’s betrothed, “before they went to live together she was found pregnant by the work of the Holy Spirit”, and that Joseph did not want to repudiate her, ” he decided to fire her in secret “. It is an angel who appeared to him in a dream, then, to reassure him, to tell him not to be afraid to take her with him because she is the fruit of the Holy Spirit as generated in her: (Listen to the service with the voice of the Pope)

Maria and Giuseppe are two engaged couples who have probably cultivated dreams and expectations regarding their life and their future. God seems to enter as an unforeseen event in their story and, albeit with an initial effort, both open their hearts to the reality that lies before them.

Joseph’s wisdom and listening to God’s voice

This is the teaching to be grasped, for Francis, by reflecting on the figure of Joseph. First of all “just” “because he is subject to the law like any pious Israelite”, but also wise, so much so that “the love for Mary and the trust he has in her suggest a way that saves the observance of the law and the honor of wife”. In fact, he decides “to give her the act of divorce in secret, without fanfare, without subjecting her to public humiliation”. In short, he chooses “the path of confidentiality, without trial and recourse”. But then, the Pope points out, Joseph is led to a different decision. In his discernment intervenes “the voice of God who, through a dream, reveals to him a greater meaning than his own justice”. From this, Francis notes, it emerges how important it is to “cultivate a just life” and at the same time always feel “in need of God’s help”, in order to broaden one’s horizons and consider the circumstances of life from a different point of view, wider.

Many times we feel prisoners of what happened to us: “But look what happened to me!” and we remain prisoners of that bad thing that happened to us; but precisely in the face of some circumstances of life, which initially appear dramatic to us, a Providence hides which over time takes shape and illuminates with meaning even the pain that has struck us. The temptation is to close in that pain, in that thought of the not beautiful things that have happened to us. And this is not good.

Mature love is taking responsibility for life

In fact, the Pope observes that life is often not as one imagines it and that, “especially in relationships of love, affection”, it is difficult “to pass from the logic of falling in love to that of mature love”, because a certain enchantment “Makes you live immersed in an imaginary that often does not correspond to the reality of the facts”. But just when falling in love with his expectations seems to end, Francesco warns, “true love can begin there”:

In fact, loving is not expecting the other or life to correspond to our imagination; rather, it means choosing in complete freedom to take responsibility for life as it is offered to us. This is why Joseph gives us an important lesson, he chooses Mary “with open eyes. And we can say “with all the risks”.











The testimony of Christian engaged couples and the prayer to St. Joseph

The Pope ends his catechesis by inviting Christian engaged couples to “bear witness to such a love, which has the courage to pass from the logic of falling in love to those of mature love”, to make “a demanding choice, which instead of imprisoning life, it can fortify love “and make it” lasting in the face of the trials of time. “The love of a couple that matures every day, Francis remarks, who once again recommends never ending the day without making peace in the face of quarrels Finally he concludes with a prayer to the patron of the universal Church:

St. Joseph,

you who loved Mary with freedom,

and you have chosen to give up your imagination to make room for reality,

help each of us to let ourselves be surprised by God

and to welcome life not as an unexpected thing to defend against,

but as a mystery that hides the secret of true joy.

Obtain joy and radicalism for all Christian engaged couples,

but always maintaining awareness

that only mercy and forgiveness make love possible. Amen.

Greetings to the faithful

Greeting the faithful present in the Paul VI Hall, in particular the Polish pilgrims, Francis mentioned the Day of Prayer and Aid to the Church of the East which will be celebrated next Sunday, then spoke of today’s Day for the fight against AIDS and of the apostolic journey that he will undertake tomorrow to Cyprus and Greece asking for supportive prayers. The Pope then exhorted to prepare for Christmas, “by accepting without fear Jesus Christ who comes among us”. “If we open the door of life to him, everything acquires a new light – he said – and family, work, pain, health, friendship, become so many occasions to discover his consoling presence, the presence of Emmanuele who wants to say God with us and to bear witness to his presence to others “.