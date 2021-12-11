Francis to the Institutes of Consecrated Life: attention to abuses of power and authority

In the audience with the participants in the plenary session of the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, the Pope focused his speech on two words: discern and accompany

Amedeo Lomonaco – Vatican City

“To focus on the gift of God, on the gratuitousness of his call, on the transforming power of his Word and of his Spirit”. This is the “decisive” horizon indicated by Pope Francis in the address to the participants in the plenary session of the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life. The gift, added the Pontiff, cannot be separated from service. (Listen to the report with the Pope’s voice)

I thank you for all the work you carry out at the service of consecrated life in the universal Church. I would like to say: at the service of the Gospel, because everything we do is at the service of the Gospel, and you in particular serve that “gospel” which is consecrated life, so that it may be such, it may be the gospel for today’s world. I want to thank you and I want to encourage you, because I know your task is not easy. This is why I want to express my closeness to all those who believe in the future of consecrated life. I am close to you.

Discern and accompany

The Pontiff recalled that “the memory of one’s own history, of one’s own institute”, the memory of the roots must not be lost: “When we lose the memory, that memory of the wonders that God has done in the Church, in our institute, in my life – he said off the cuff – we lose strength and we will not be able to give life ”. If we do not have this “deuteronomic” memory, he added, we will not have “even sprouts”. And it is “a strong curse” to be “rootless and without buds”. Pope Francis then underlined that the service of those who have embraced consecrated life, “today more than ever”, can be “summed up in two words: discern and accompany”.

It is the serious and patient work of discernment, which cannot be accomplished except within the horizon of faith and prayer. Discern and accompany. Especially accompany newly founded communities, which are even more exposed to the risk of self-referentiality.

Consecrated life is born in the Church

The Pope then indicated “an essential criterion of discernment: the ability of a community, of an institute to ‘integrate itself into the life of the Holy People of God for the good of all’ (apostolic exhortation Evangelii gaudium) “.

Is this institute capable of integrating itself into the life of the faithful Holy People of God or not? This criterion is decisive for discernment. Consecrated life is born in the Church, it grows and can bear evangelical fruits only in the Church, in the living communion of the faithful People of God. For this reason “the faithful have the right to be warned by Pastors on the authenticity of the charisms and on the reliability of those who present themselves as founders “(Mp Authenticum charismatis, 1 November 2020).











Attentions to always keep alive

In discerning and accompanying, the Pope observed, “there are some attentions to always keep alive”. Recalling the book by his colleague Salvatore Cernuzio “The veil of silence”, published by St. Paul, the Pope emphasized, in particular, that “everyday abuses hurt the strength of the vocation”.

Attention to the founders who at times tend to be self-referential, to feel they are the only custodians or interpreters of the charism, as if they were above the Church. Attention to the pastoral care of vocations and to the formation offered to candidates. Attention to how the service of authority is exercised, with particular regard to the separation between the internal and external forums – an issue that worries me so much -, the length of mandates and the accumulation of powers. And attention to abuses of authority and power. On this last issue I had in hand a recently published book by Salvatore Cernuzio on the problem of abuses, but not of the blatant abuses, on everyday abuses that hurt the strength of the vocation.

Discernment and new institutes

Dwelling on “discernment in view of the approval of new institutes, new forms of consecrated life or new communities”, the Holy Father invited “to develop collaboration with diocesan bishops”.

And I urge the Pastors not to be frightened and to fully welcome your accompaniment. It is the responsibility of the Pastor to accompany and, at the same time, to accept this service. This collaboration, this synergy between the Dicastery and the Bishops also makes it possible to avoid – as the Council asks – the creation of institutions without sufficient motivation or adequate vigor (cf. Decr. Perfectae caritatis, 19), perhaps with good will, but something is missing. . Your service is precious in trying to provide Pastors and the People of God with valid criteria for discernment.

“Mutual listening between the offices of the Holy See and the Pastors, as well as the Superiors General, is an essential aspect of the synodal process”. Consecrated men and women, the Pope concluded, are called “to offer an important contribution in this process: a contribution for which they draw – or should draw on – from familiarity with the practice of fraternity and sharing both in community life and in apostolic commitment “.