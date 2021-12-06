Francis to young people: dream big, don’t listen to the “hit men of hope”

Francis meets boys and girls from all over Greece, at the end of his apostolic journey. Listening to three testimonies, including that of a Syrian refugee, the Pontiff urges us to dedicate ourselves to others “who are not losers” and to launch into life, not letting ourselves be bewitched by the “sirens” who propose “seductive messages, which aim for easy earnings, false needs of consumerism, cult of well-being ”

“Brostà, óli masí!”. “Come on, all together! “, without being frightened by the doubts that they are “vitamins of faith”, without being destroyed by the “zeroers of dreams and hit men of hope”, without being imprisoned in that “virtual world full of appearances”, in which one is “very social but not very social “. It is a push to the future, to launch into the Odyssey of life, that the Pope offers to young people from all over Greece he meets in the St. Dionysius School of the Ursuline Sisters in Maroussi. The embrace with the new generations who will build the future of a country forced to live in the midst of multiple crises is the final act of Francis’ journey to Hellenic land. Through the boys, the Pontiff expresses his “efcharistó”,“ Thank you ”, for all those who organized or contributed to organize your pilgrimage.

In the gymnasium of the college, after songs, hymns and a traditional dance, the Pope, on a blue stage decorated with white flowers, listens to three testimonies: Katerina, a young Filipina who talks about her doubts of faith in the face of human suffering; Ioanna, from Tinos, who remembers her rapprochement with God after moments of anger and distance; Aboud, an 18-year-old Syrian, with his brother Mario at his side, who moves those present by reporting his experience as a refugee from battered Syria, where his family risked death several times between bombings and attacks.

It is from the words of the three boys that the Pope starts his speech, interspersed with several off-the-cuff passages and centered on a single message: “God loves you”. Francis gives this announcement as a gift to boys and girls who otherwise risk being imprisoned by “laziness”, “fear”, “shame” or by those “pounding messages” that “make life depend on how we dress, on the car that we drive, from how others look at us. “They are those“ sirens ”that in the myth attracted the sailors with their song to make them smash against the rocks.

In reality, today’s sirens want to charm you with seductive and insistent messages, which focus on easy earnings, on the false needs of consumerism, on the cult of physical well-being, of fun at all costs … There are many fireworks, which shine for a moment, and then they leave















Resisting is not easy, says the Pope: Ulysses, threatened by the sirens, had himself tied to the mast of the ship, but there is another character from which to take an example, Orpheus, who sang a more beautiful melody than that of the sirens by putting them so keep quiet. This melody is for every young person “the beauty of faith”, the Pope says: “We are not Christians because we have to, but because it is beautiful”. He therefore remembers the ancient invitation engraved on the pediment of the temple of Delphi: “γνῶθι σeαυτόν. Know yourself”.

Recognize that you are worth what you are, not what you have. You are not worth the brand of the dress or the shoes you wear, but because you are unique, you are unique

Unique because they are “beloved children of God”. “The heart of faith is not an idea or a moral, but a reality, a beautiful reality that does not depend on us and that leaves you speechless: we are beloved children of God! Beloved children: we have a Father who watches over us without ever ceasing to love us ”. “Let’s reflect”, exhorts the Pope:

“Whatever you think or do, even the worst, God continues to love you. I would like you to understand this well: God never tires of loving. Can someone tell me: “But if I slip into the ugliest things, does God love me?” God loves you. “What if I am a traitor, a terrible sinner, and I end up badly, in drugs … Does God love me?” God loves you. God always loves. Can’t stop loving. Love always and in any case. Look at your life and see it very good. He never regrets us. If we stand in front of the mirror, maybe we don’t see ourselves as we would like, because we risk concentrating on what we don’t like. But if we put ourselves before God, the perspective changes. We cannot but be amazed at being for him, despite all our weaknesses and sins, children loved forever and forever. “

It is true that “faced with the misunderstandings or difficulties of life, in moments of loneliness or disappointment, this doubt can knock on the door of the heart: ‘Maybe it is I who am not doing well … maybe I am wrong, I am wrong … ‘”. But that “is a temptation to be rejected”, which the devil incites “to throw us into sadness”. What to do? What to do when a doubt like this becomes suffocating and does not leave you alone, when you lose your trust and you don’t know where to start? “We must rediscover the starting point”, says the Pope, which is “amazement”, “marveling”. “Thaumàzein”, That spark, that discovery that started philosophy, culture, art, science.

“Amazement is not only the beginning of philosophy, it is also the beginning of our faith”, the Pope commented. “We never lose that amazement of being for God, despite all our weaknesses and sins, always loved children and forever “.

So, instead of starting the day in front of the mirror, why don’t you open the bedroom window and focus on everything, on all the beauty there is, on all the beauty you see? Get out of yourself















And when you are “disappointed” by something you have done, there is another amazement not to be missed: “The amazement of forgiveness”.

We do not allow laziness, fear or shame to steal the treasure of forgiveness. Let us be amazed by God’s love! We will rediscover ourselves; not what they say about us or what the impulses of the moment arouse in us; not what advertising slogans throw at us, but our deepest truth, the one God sees, the one he believes in: the unrepeatable beauty that we are.

To preserve this beauty, “let’s say no to what wants to obscure it”, encourages Pope Francis. Let’s say yes, instead, to what brings joy, such as dedicating oneself to others which “is not for losers, is for winners; it is the way to do something truly new in history”. “Do you want to do something new in life? Do you want to rejuvenate? Don’t settle for posting a few posts or tweets. Don’t settle for virtual encounters, look for real ones, especially with those who need you: don’t look for visibility, but invisibles. This is original, revolutionary ”, says the Bishop of Rome.

Many today are very social but not very social: closed in on themselves, prisoners of the cell phone they hold in their hand. But on the screen the other is missing, his eyes, his breath, his hands are missing. The screen easily becomes a mirror, where you think you are facing the world, but in reality you are alone, in a virtual world full of appearances, of photos made up to always look beautiful and fit..

“How nice it is to be with others, to discover the newness of the other!” Exclaims Francis. “Cultivate the mystique of the whole, the joy of sharing, the ardor of serving!”. “O fílos ine állos eaftós”, “The friend is another me”, says a Greek saying: “Yes, the other is the way to find oneself. Of course, it is hard to get out of your own comfort zone, it is easier to sit on the sofa in front of the TV. But it’s old stuff, it’s not young. As a young person it is to react: when one feels alone, to open up; when the temptation comes to withdraw, look for others, train in this ‘gymnastics of the soul’ “.















Precisely the boys and girls born and raised in the land that has seen the greatest sporting events flourish, such as the Olympics and the marathon, must embark on another type of competition “that is good for the body, there is what is good for the ‘soul”.

Train to open, travel long distances from oneself to shorten those with others; throw the heart over obstacles; lifting each other’s burdens … Training in this will make you happy, keep you young and make you feel the adventure of living!

And speaking of adventure, Pope Francis recalls the testimony of Aboud, his escape and his landing in this country by boat, remaining “on a rock without water and without food, waiting for the dawn and a coast guard ship”. “A real odyssey of our days”, comments the Pontiff, and Aboud like a young Telemachus, the son of Ulysses who “gets up at a crossroads, secretly arranges the ship and hurries, at sunrise, goes adventure “.

“The meaning of life is not to stay on the beach waiting for the wind to bring news”, encourages Pope Francis. “Salvation lies in the open sea, lies in the momentum, in the search, in pursuing dreams, the real ones, those with open eyes, which involve fatigue, struggle, headwinds, sudden storms”.

But don’t be paralyzed by fears, dream big! And dream together! As with Telemachus, there will be those who will try to stop you. There will always be those who will tell you: “Forget it, don’t risk it, it’s useless”. They are the clearers of dreams, the killers of hope, the incurable nostalgics of the past.

So, is the Pope’s concluding exhortation: “Nourish the courage of hope. Choosing is a challenge. It is facing the fear of the unknown, it is coming out of the swamp of homologation, it is deciding to take life in hand ”.