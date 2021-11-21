Francis: whoever consecrates himself to God does not fear, but seeks places of marginalization

The Pope received thirty Oblate Missionary Cooperators of the Immaculate in the Vatican on the occasion of a double anniversary: ​​the 70th from the birth of the Institute and the 20th from the pontifical approval: be inserted into the world with your heart immersed in God

Being like the Levite: small hidden, but full of faith. It is Francis’ invitation to the Oblate Missionary Cooperators of the Immaculate: “the larger the dough to be leavened, the richer in quality the ferment must be”. Being consecrated in a secular Institute – he said – means living the spirit of the Incarnation in the time and place where God has placed us “. (Listen to the service with the voice of the Pope)

Like Jesus, in time and space

“It does not mean taking refuge in a middle ground, but sharing fully, like Jesus, the condition of ordinary people, the daily life of work, home, neighborhood relationships, and so on, all animated by the light of faith, by the warmth of charity, from the horizon of hope “.















With courage in secularity

Sanctify secular activities to recapitulate everything in Christ, live like others and in the midst of others, but with such a union with God that sanctifies projects and actions. This is the call of the Oblate Missionary Cooperators of the Immaculate Conception according to the Pope, who shows them the model of the hidden life of Jesus, whose ordinary actions had a divine value, even when carried out in hiding. Hence the invitation to live secularity with courage:

“The prophecy of secular consecration is incompatible with the fear of places and situations at risk. On the contrary, it is precisely these situations that are propitious for this consecration, where people suffer exclusion, marginalization, their dignity is harmed ”.















Saints in the name of God

The founder Saint Eugene of Mazenod exhorted to be saints in the name of God. Francis suggests three attitudes to the Oblate Missionary Cooperators of the Immaculate to decline this call.

Prayer like oxygen

First: to be ready, living fully in the present, avoiding applause and success, completely given to God and in relationship with Him:

“Prayer oxygenates life: just as one cannot live without breathing, so one cannot be a Christian, much less consecrated without praying”

Give yourself totally

Second: being oblate means giving oneself totally to God without reserve as Jesus did “dying on the cross”, showing us that “life is love that asks for love”:

“This road is not comfortable, it is not easy, it asks to pay in person. But it is the path of peace and joy ”.

Like Maria

Finally, as a third attitude, the Pope suggests having the same trust in God that Mary had, imitating her in listening to and welcoming God’s will, “so that his Word may take flesh in us too”.