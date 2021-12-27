Francis writes to the spouses: each of you needs the smile of the other

In the “Amoris Laetitia” Year of the Family, the Pope dedicates a letter to spouses to express his closeness and affection: remember that forgiveness heals every wound. “The vocation to marriage is a call to lead an unstable boat in a sometimes rough sea “but where Jesus is present

Twelve months after the announcement of the Year of the Family Amoris laetitia, the Pope delivers a letter to the spouses. It was December 27, the day of the Feast of the Holy Family, and Francis proposed this path designed for families to the Angelus. On the occasion of the same feast, a year later, the Pontiff wanted to express all his affection and closeness to the couples in this time marked by the pandemic.











The Year of the Family Amoris laetitia”Began on March 19 of this year, on the fifth anniversary of the publication of the Post-Synodal Apostolic Exhortation on love in the family, and will end on June 26, 2022, on the occasion of the 10th World Meeting of Families which will take place in Rome. The Pope thought of it as a year of reflection on the document and an opportunity to deepen its contents, and with the letter signed today he intends to approach “with humility, affection and hospitality to every person, to every married couple and to every family in the situations that everyone is experiencing “, such as knocking on the door of every family unit to offer a few words of encouragement and to exhort” to go forward in living the mission that Jesus has entrusted to us, persevering in prayer and ‘in breaking the bread’ ” .

Like Abraham, “pushed to get out of our security”

Francis opens his reflection considering that the current historical context invites “to live the words with which the Lord calls Abraham to leave his land and his father’s house towards a land unknown that he himself will show him “and recognizes that” we too have experienced uncertainty, loneliness, the loss of loved ones more than ever and we have been pushed to get out of our certainties, our spaces of ‘control’, our ways to do things, from our ambitions, to take an interest not only in the good of our family, but also in that of society, which also depends on our personal behavior “. And if, as happened to Abraham, it is the relationship with God that “shapes us, accompanies us and sets us in motion as people” and “helps us to ‘get out of our land'”, in many cases this happens “with a certain fear and even with fear of the unknown ”. However, the Pope observes, “thanks to our Christian faith we know that we are not alone because God is in us, with us and among us: in the family, in the neighborhood, in the place of work or study, in the city where we live” . The spouses, the Pontiff explains, have an experience similar to that of Abraham, they leave “their own land from the moment in which, feeling the call to conjugal love”, they decide “to give themselves to the other without reserve”. Furthermore, “the different situations in life – the passing of days, the arrival of children, work, illnesses – are circumstances in which the mutual commitment assumes that each one abandons one’s inertia, one’s certainties, the spaces of tranquility and go to the land that God promises “which, in the case of the spouses, is” being two in Christ, two in one“,” A single life, an ‘we’ in the communion of love with Jesus “.

The attention to be reserved for children

After describing the identity of the spouses, Francis addresses the relationships with the children, who seek in their parents “the testimony of a strong and reliable love. “Children are always a gift, they change the history of every family – the Pope remarks -. They are thirsty for love, gratitude, esteem and trust ”. To them there is to be transmitted “the joy of discovering that he is children of God, children of a Father who has loved them tenderly from the first moment and takes them by the hand every day”, so that they may have “the faith and the ability to trust in God “. And again, Francis adds, there is to educate them, accompany their growth processes, “be present in many ways, so that children can count on their parents at all times”, because “the educator is a person who ‘generates ‘in a spiritual sense and, above all, that’ gets involved ‘by relating “. In short, children “need a security that helps them to experience trust” in their parents, “in the beauty of their lives, in the certainty of never being alone, whatever happens”.

Commitment to the pastoral care of the family

“You have the mission of transforming society with your presence in the world of work and of making sure that the needs of families are taken into account” then specifies the Pope to the spouses, urging them to “take the initiative within the parish community and diocesan with their proposals and their creativity, pursuing the complementarity of charisms and vocations as an expression of ecclesial communion “, and to support pastors” to walk with other families, to help those who are weaker, to announce that, even in difficulties, Christ makes himself present “. And again the Pope urges the spouses “to participate in the Church, in particular in the pastoral care of the family”, he reminds them “that the family is the ‘fundamental cell of society’, that” marriage is really a project of building the culture of encounter ‘”and that for this reason“ families are faced with the challenge of building bridges between generations to transmit the values ​​that build humanity ”. But Francis also warns that “a new creativity is needed to express in the current challenges the values ​​that constitute us as a people in our societies and in the Church, the People of God”.

Marriage “a call to lead an unstable boat” but where Jesus is

And the Pope does not forget the everyday life of families, the problems, the misunderstandings that can arise in a couple. For this reason, in his letter to the spouses, he defines the vocation to marriage “a call to lead an unstable boat – but safe for the reality of the sacrament – in a sometimes rough sea”, a boat where Jesus is present who cares for the spouses and remains with them at all times, “in the rocking of the boat tossed by the waters”. “It is important that together you keep your gaze fixed on Jesus – Francis warmly recommends to couples -. Only in this way will you have peace, overcome conflicts and find solutions to many of your problems. Not because these will disappear, but because you will be able to see them in another perspective ”. It is only by abandoning oneself in the hands of the Lord that it is possible “to face what seems impossible”, continues the Pope; “The way is to recognize the fragility and impotence”, which are experienced in the face of so many situations, and in any case to have the certainty that the strength of Christ is manifested in weakness.

Charity guides decisions and actions

Descending, again, into the folds of everyday life, Francesco reflects “on some difficulty And opportunity that families have lived in this time of pandemic “. “For example – notes the Pope – the time to be together has increased, and this was a unique opportunity to cultivate dialogue in the family”. This required “a special exercise of patience”, because “it is not easy to be together all day when you have to work, study, relax and rest in the same house”. Hence the encouragement not to let oneself be overcome by tiredness and, with the strength of love, to “look more at others than at one’s own fatigue”. In this regard, Francis insists on what he wrote in the fourth chapter ofAmoris laetitia about love in marriage, he suggests re-reading the Pauline hymn to charity in the first letter to the Corinthians so that it can be applied daily and urges the spouses to insistently ask the Holy Family for the gift of charity, so that it inspires decisions and actions. “May the family be a place of welcome and understanding” continues the Pontiff, who returns once again to the indications given on several occasions to couples: “Keep in your heart the advice I gave to the spouses with the three words: ‘permission, thank you, sorry ‘. And when a conflict arises, ‘never end the day without making peace’ ”.

The closeness and affection for couples in difficulty or separated

To the spouses who have lived together with difficulty during the quarantine imposed by the pandemic, because “the problems that already existed have worsened, generating conflicts that in many cases have become almost unbearable”, and to those “who have even experienced the breakdown of a relationship in which a crisis was dragging on that was not known or could not be overcome ”, the Pope then expresses particular closeness and affection. Francis acknowledges that “the breakdown of a marital relationship generates a lot of suffering due to the lack of many expectations”, that “the lack of understanding causes discussions and wounds that are not easy to overcome” and that “not even children are spared the pain of seeing that their parents are no longer together “. The Pope’s advice is not to stop seeking help, “so that conflicts can be overcome in some way and do not cause further suffering”. “The Lord Jesus, in his infinite mercy, will inspire you in the way to go forward in the midst of so many difficulties and sorrows – assures Francis -. Do not neglect to invoke him and to seek in him a refuge, a light for the journey ”. Then a further warning: “Do not forget that forgiveness heals every wound. Forgiving each other is the result of an interior decision that matures in prayer, in the relationship with God – the Pope clarifies – is a gift that flows from the grace with which Christ fills the couple when he is allowed to act, when one turns to him ” .

The invitation to engaged couples not to be discouraged on the path to marriage

To young people who, preparing for marriage, come up against job uncertainty and are afraid of planning the future, Francesco recommends “the ‘creative courage’ that Saint Joseph had”, to which, among other things, he dedicated the past year . “When it comes to facing the path of marriage, despite having little means, always trust in Providence – the Pope reassured – because ‘sometimes it is precisely the difficulties that bring out from each of us resources that we did not even think we had'”. Then the further encouragement to lean on families, friendships, the ecclesial community, the parish, “to live the future conjugal and family life” by learning from those who have already embarked on this path.

Thought for grandparents and the elderly

There is no lack of the Pope’s thought for grandparents, who in the period of isolation imposed by the pandemic “found themselves unable to see their grandchildren and be with them”, and for “elderly people who suffered even more strongly loneliness”. “The family cannot do without grandparents – Francis argues – they are the living memory of humanity, ‘this memory can help build a more human, more welcoming world'”.

The Holy Family guide for newlyweds

Finally, the Pope concludes his letter to the spouses by inviting them to look to the Holy Family, returning again to the creative courage of St. Joseph, “so necessary in this change of age that we are experiencing, and pointing to Our Lady as the one who can accompany in married life” the gestation of the culture of encounter, so urgent to overcome the adversities and conflicts that obscure our time “. Then the last recommendations in the face of the many challenges that couples have to face: “Live your vocation intensely. Don’t let sadness transform your faces. Your spouse needs your smile. Your children need your looks to encourage them ”. But also pastors and other families, Francis concludes, need the presence and joy, which comes from the Lord, of every married couple.