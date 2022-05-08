Francisca and Francesco Zampogna had a romantic movie dance at their wedding

The romantic wedding of Francisca and Francesco Zampogna had one of its most emotional moments when the newlyweds had their first dance after receiving God’s blessing.

With the Mexican group Camila interpreting “Everything Changed”, the couple danced in front of all their guests in a romantic moment in the center of the dance floor. As they danced, sparks fell around them from a fixture on the ceiling of the venue and surrounded them with light.

The couple hugged, kissed, sang and enjoyed the magical moment they were experiencing.

Many images of Francisca and Francesco Zampogna’s wedding have been shared on social networks. One of the moments that was recorded was the kiss they gave at the altar to seal their commitment. Upon meeting their lips, all of their guests shouted and clapped.

The followers of the Dominican host of Despierta América have been able to enjoy many of the moments of the ecclesiastical wedding because the guests, The bride and the program she hosts have not stopped sharing images of what this union has been.

They have appreciated this opportunity and have sent messages to the couple:

“May God bless this marriage, congratulations dear @francisca”, “I have been crying with this wedding, God bless you always!! How beautiful everything waooo”, “Everything very beautiful, thanks to them for sharing all the details of their wedding! they were very kind”, “God bless that union, our Francisca deserves that and more Francesco is a lucky and blessed man”, “May God always be with you in every step you take, in the good ones and the not so good ones that are always filled with a lot of love and a lot of respect, communication”.

The ecclesiastical wedding of Francisca and Francesco Zampogna took place in La Romana, a paradisiacal place in the Dominican Republic.

The day before the wedding, Francisca had her birthday and also held a party to welcome all her guests. She wore a beautiful and elegant red dress that dazzled and with which she enjoyed every moment of her celebration.

