Francisca arouses the laughter of her followers with a funny video, where she wears a green suit

“How when you realize that you went into the wrong bathroom” was part of the message with which Francisca accompanied a funny video that she posted on her Instagram account. The Dominican presenter of “Despierta América” ​​imitated the surprised reaction that anyone could have when entering the wrong bathroom.

Entering the room, jumping in surprise and walking backwards to leave, the Dominican captivated many of her Instagram followers, a social network in which she has more than 3.8 million followers.

In this video, the presenter used an outfit of green pants and jacket, with black heels and a shirt of the same tone. The Dominican also had her hair tied up in a bun at the back of her head.

“What other title can you think of for this video?” he also said. Many were the comments left for Francisca. These are some of the most prominent: “When I send a text message to the wrong Whatsapp chat. That fast looking for the ‘delete for everyone’”“Like when you want to leave work early and you find your boss at the door”, “Like when you were going to send some photos to someone and put them as a status”, “Like when you saw a collector and you don’t have to pay him”, “When you ask the price / When they give it to you” and “When you realize that the boy you like is there and you don’t know how to react and hide” are some of the most prominent.

This June 6 marks the month of the ecclesiastical wedding of Francisca with Francesco Zampogna. “I felt the need to do this live to thank you… I am so grateful to all of you for the love, for so much good vibes and for all the beautiful energy that my family and I have been feeling since last Friday. I want you to know that I am very happy, very happy, we are very happy. I lived one of the weekends, one of the happiest days of my life. Walking towards the man I love hand in hand with my mother was a dream come true.” he said days after the ceremony on an Instagram Live.

Keep reading: Luis Roberto Guzmán gave Francisca a novel kiss in ‘Wake up America’

Francisca from Despierta América makes a confession about her feelings after her wedding

Francisca is surprised and celebrates that her ‘family’ continues to grow