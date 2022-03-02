Francisca confesses that she was afraid that her husband’s family would reject her because of her physical features

Although she dreamed of succeeding on television since she was a child, Francisca he never came to believe that this dream was possible to achieve due to his humble origins and physical traits. The show’s co-host Wake up America (Univision) also did not think that it would be possible for her to marry a man like Francesco. “Before I thought that girls like me, who looked like me, who were like me, those things didn’t happen to them,” the charismatic driver of Dominican origin was honest recently on the occasion of African American History Month through ‘In their words’, a special section within the platform of streaming of Univision “which seeks to publicize the fascinating stories behind leaders of our community and Hispanic personalities who have made a difference with their actions”.

The also actress, who has an emotional life story behind her, acknowledged that due to all the “garbage” that society put into her head at the time, she feared at the time that her husband’s family would not accept her relationship with the employer of Italian origin.

“Going to meet his mother and his family terrified me because I said but this man is so different from me, how am I going to get there, I mean I’m sure he hasn’t gone out with someone who looks like me and maybe everyone in her house is white, light colored and when they see me it will be different and they will object, also the mother will not want her son to marry me or want to be with me […]Francisca was sincere.

Francisca and her husband Francesco/Instagram Francesco Zampogna

“In my husband’s family all the little nephews are like that with blond hair, light eyes and one of the questions I asked Francesco was: ‘Are you aware that our son is going to be so different, is he going to be with dark hair, is it going to be different because he’s going to bring it for me?’ And he told me: ‘I don’t care, I love you and I want our children to look like you.’

Fortunately, his initial fear was soon dispelled as soon as he met his family.

“That fear was in that first meeting with his family until he arrived and I realize that no, [es] super-loving people, super-receptive people who opened their arms to me from the first time and the way I saw myself was not a problem,” shared the presenter, who pointed out that she has had to go through a long path of healing to be able to love and accept herself as she is. How is it.

“The self-esteem that I have now, the acceptance that I have now has been a process of healing and understanding many things and removing a lot of garbage that was put in my head, that society put in my head, a lot of garbage that I have left outside […]. Now more than ever I feel beautiful, I feel comfortable in my skin. I have understood that what I am, being the way I am and being different is something that I can take great advantage of and that is what makes me unique and what makes me special and I celebrate it every day,” the wife proudly commented. of Francesco.

