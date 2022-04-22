And it is a fact, Francisca fulfilled her American and personal dream: she swore her citizenship, and changed her last name, from today she is no longer Lachapel, but Méndez-Zampogna.

On a day full of emotions, accompanied by her best friend, Taña Orduña, and her husband Francesco Zampogna, who, due to COVID protocol, waited for her from another room, as we anticipated yesterday, Francisca swore her American citizenship and shared it with her companions of ‘Despierta América’, with great emotion he detailed the before, during and after.

“We did it… We did it guys, I am very happy, very happy, very excited about my naturalization certificate, now officially a citizen of this great nation that has given me so many opportunities. With great pride raising this flag of a country that opened the doors, and has allowed me to achieve each of my dreams… I cried a lot, the ceremony is very beautiful, very happy to be able to share it with you“Francisca told her classmates who, from the floor of the ‘Happiest House on Hispanic Television’, were as or more excited than she was.

Dressed in a little white suit, waving her American flag and citizenship papers, Francisca continued by telling Karla Martínez, Satcha Pretto, Jessi Rodríguez, Alan Tacher, Carlos Calderón, Chef Yisus Díaz and Raúl González the following.

“I saw this moment many times far away, I would have liked my mom to be here because I remember a lot when she and I fantasized sitting in the patio of our house, and we talked about: ‘we don’t have a family, or a distant cousin’, and I told her, ‘don’t hurry, that one day we will live there’... I was doing it to make her feel good, but we did it.”

Already excited to live this great moment, and with a broken voice, she ended up telling her classmates: “Diosito has blessed us a lot, he has never let us go by hand, and little by little we have fulfilled the goal… It took me about 11 years for this moment to happen, I know that many are waiting for more to solve their immigration situation, do not lose hope, God’s times are completed when they have to be”.

As we told you at the beginning, Francisca had a double achievement today, not only did she become a citizen, but she also decided to change her last nameLet’s remember that she used her ex-husband’s, the one she kept, despite the divorce, because that’s how she became famous.

Nevertheless, since she married the father of her son Gennaro, Francesco Zampogan, and even more so when she became pregnant, she felt it was disrespectful to her family to continue using it albeit artistically.

He began removing it from his social networks where for a long time it is only “Francisca”but taking advantage of all this legal procedure, He made his new name and surname official, which he assures he will keep forever by right and by love, and from today the presenter of ‘Despierta América’ is Francisca Méndez-Zampogna.

SEE HERE THE MOMENT THAT FRANCISCA SHARE THE MOMENT WITH HER FAMILY:

DON’T MISS THESE OTHER STORIES:

•Francisca Lachapel on her way to becoming an American citizen: She passed the exam but first she scared her mother

• Raúl De Molina demanded to vindicate Francisca Lachapel

•Francisca Lachapel: From selling pots to survive to being the main photo of Times Square in New York