Francisca Lachapel and Francesco sealed their love at the altar: this was their religious wedding | Famous
Francisca and Francesco’s entrance
Then Francesco passed hand in hand with his parents, to finally enter the bride. Francisca walked arm in arm with her mother, Doña Divina Montero, who handed her over at the altar.
The bride and groom were happy and a little nervous because they had their emotions running high. At the time of surrender the rings and arras Francesco was the first and said his part in English, while Francisca did it later in Spanish.
“My love, receive this alliance as a sign of my love and fidelity to you. In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit,” they said and kissed at the end.
The guests at Francisca and Francesco’s wedding
The wake up america family was present at this special moment for Francisca. Alan Tacher, Karla Martínez, Chef Yisus, Jomari Goyso, Dr. Juan Rivera and many more were present. Ana Patricia Gámez and Migbelis Castellanos also accompanied her friend.
On behalf of Francesco Zampogna, relatives and close friends of the businessman accompanied him in the unforgettable moment.
After the ceremony, the newlyweds and the guests moved to the venue where they toasted and celebrated the religious union of Francisca and Francesco.
The couple chose Camila’s romantic song “Everything Changed” for their first dance, but the Mexican group played it live, as they were the ones who entertained the party.
Although Francisca and Francesco were married in a religious ceremony, the couple were already officially husband and wife, since they had already done so civilly in a secret wedding.
They got married on December 31, 2019 on the beach in Naples, Florida, but it was until December 18, 2020 that the interpreter of Mela La Melaza shared it in Despierta América.
“I did not want to close this year without telling you about this, which has been very special for me… Today, with great happiness in my heart, I share with you that I am a happily married woman“, he expressed.